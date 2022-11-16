The Android Debug Bridge, or ADB, is a utility that can debug your Android device, sideload apps, and install custom ROMs. You can use ADB commands on your Android device with a computer that runs Windows, macOS, Linux, or even one of the best Chromebooks. ADB also lets you remove bloatware on any Android device to make them snappy and recover some storage space from unwanted apps. And when running Android 11 or higher on your Android smartphone, you can use the ADB wireless feature for a more convenient on-device experience.

The best part is that wireless ADB is simple to set up and use, and you don't need to be an Android developer for this to work. It also frees you from being connected to a computer at all times, allowing you to run ADB features without a physical cable. It should be noted that ADB is only a temporary solution — you must enter system-altering commands after each reboot. In this guide, we show you everything you need to know about setting up wireless ADB on your Android smartphone.

Why should you use wireless ADB instead of wired?

In the past, you were required to use a USB cable to send ADB commands from a computer to your Android device. However, wireless ADB has improved significantly to the point where you can run ADB commands on your Android device. This is one of the many benefits the wireless ADB feature enables you to do over USB debugging. You can also sideload any app you want, install your monthly OTA update manually, or tweak some of the interface settings on your device.

The wireless debugging experience may be slightly laggier than in some cases, depending on your home Wi-Fi setup. This is expected since the commands travel over a wireless connection instead of a USB connection. This should be fine for most users, but it's something to remember. The benefits typically outweigh the negatives regarding wireless versus wired ADB.

How to use wireless ADB on your Android phone

Before you get started with wireless ADB, complete the following steps:

Connect your computer and Android phone to the same Wi-Fi network.

Update your Android device to the latest version and ensure it's running Android 11 or above.

Download the latest version of Android SDK Platform-Tools on your computer.

And you don't need to install Android Studio to use the wireless ADB feature. That program is only necessary if you're an app developer. After you've fulfilled the basic requirements, follow the steps below to get started.

If you have an older Android smartphone running Android 10 or below, use the adb tcpip command method. You can check the steps for this method on the official Android Developers page.

How to enable Developer options on your Android device

You must enable the hidden Developer options before using wireless ADB on your Android smartphone. Depending on your device manufacturer, the steps might be slightly different.

To turn on Developer options on a Google Pixel phone, do the following:

Go to Settings > About phone > Build number. Tap the Build number option seven times until you see the message "You are now a developer!" 2 Images Close

If you own one of the newer OnePlus devices, check out the following steps:

Go to Settings > About Device > Version. 2 Images Close Tap Build number seven times until you see the same message. Close

For Samsung smartphones, you can enable the Developer options by doing this:

Go to Settings > About Phone > Software Information. 2 Images Close Tap Build number multiple times until you see "You are now in Developer mode!" Close

Enable Wireless debugging on your Android device

Now that you enabled Developer options, you'll enable Wireless debugging on your Android device next.

For Google Pixel phones, do the following:

To enable Wireless debugging on a Google Pixel, go to Settings > System and open Developer options. 2 Images Close Turn on the toggle next to Wireless debugging. Choose Allow when you see the popup. 2 Images Close

For Samsung phones, check out these steps:

Go to Settings > Developer options and tap the toggle for Wireless Debugging. 2 Images Close Tap Allow in the popup to enable it. Close

If you have a OnePlus phone, check out the following:

Go to Settings > Additional Settings and tap Developer options. 2 Images Close Tap the toggle next to Wireless debugging and choose Allow to enable it. 2 Images Close

Use Wireless ADB on your Android device

After enabling Developer options and Wireless debugging, you can use ADB wirelessly on your Android device. There's no need to install ADB on your computer, as you can use the Android SDK folder to execute commands. We use a Mac to show this, but the steps are the same on Windows and Linux devices.

The only difference is that you won't add "./" before running ADB commands on Windows Command Prompt. For example, on Mac, run the ./adb devices command to find the list of devices, and on Windows, run the adb devices command.

To get started using wireless ADB on your Android device, do the following:

Open the Wireless Debugging setting and tap the Pair device with pairing code option. 2 Images Close You will see an IP address, port number, and a Wi-Fi pairing code. Close When using ADB on Mac, open the Terminal app, type cd followed by a space, and drag the Android SDK platform-tools folder to add its path. Press Enter to open the path in Terminal. On Windows, open the Android SDK platform-tools folder. Click the address bar, type cmd, and press Enter to open the folder in the command line tool. Type the ./adb pair command in the Terminal window. Add space and type the IP address and port you saw in Step 2. Remember to remove ./ from the command if you use Windows. Enter the pairing code and press Enter to pair your Android device with your computer. You will see the successful pairing dialog on your computer and phone, as shown in the screenshots below. 2 Images Close On your Android phone, go to the main Wireless Debugging page. On this page, you will see the IP Address of the Android device. Use this to connect your Android device. Close In the Terminal window, use the command ./adb connect, followed by the IP address and port. Press Enter to execute the command. You will see a successful connection notification on your Android device and computer. Close

You have now set up wireless ADB on your Android device and can run any ADB command you desire. To ensure everything works properly, run the ./adb devices for Mac or adb devices command on Windows to check your connected device. If the device is busy or not responding, try the adb kill-server command to stop the service. Then you can enter adb devices again to start fresh.

When you're not using wireless ADB, turn it off for security reasons. Doing this with any wireless feature you're not using is an excellent practice if you like to keep your device as secure as possible.

Wireless ADB gives you more Android freedom

Using ADB has many advantages, allowing you to tweak, configure, and change your Android device with a few simple commands. The initial setup process takes a few minutes the first time around, but you shouldn't have to do it again later. And with the wireless ADB feature, you can run the same ADB commands you get from a USB connection but over a Wi-Fi wireless connection. So whether you're installing an APK file, sideloading a system update, or removing unwanted apps, wireless ADB makes debugging your device a breeze.

If you want a more direct method for running ADB commands wirelessly, the Shizuku service can help with that. It allows you to use powerful on-device ADB commands from anywhere. No Wi-Fi network is needed.