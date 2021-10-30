When it comes to messaging friends and family, WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps worldwide, with over two billion users. It offers a handful of useful features, including the ability to text from a computer, which is particularly convenient when you're working and don't want to switch from your computer to your phone.

WhatsApp's linked devices support allows you to use the service on up to four devices without keeping your main phone connected. It works on WhatsApp for the web, Windows, Mac, and even on Android to use the same WhatsApp accounts on two phones.

There are two methods to use WhatsApp on your desktop, laptop, or favorite Chromebook. You can use the WhatsApp desktop app or the web version to stay in touch with friends and family. WhatsApp apps are readily available to download for Windows and Mac users.

Getting started with WhatsApp desktop

WhatsApp has steadily improved the desktop apps with new features. You can download the WhatsApp app for Mac or Windows. WhatsApp completely revamped the Windows app with a new interface and calling features. The company's Mac app is available in public beta for now.

Whether you download WhatsApp from the Microsoft Store or the Mac App Store, the setup process mostly remains the same.

Set up WhatsApp desktop with your Android phone

Open WhatsApp on your desktop or Mac running macOS. On your Android phone, open WhatsApp, and then go to the three-dot menu (⋮) in the upper-right corner and select Linked devices. Tap the Link a device button, authenticate your identity, and point your phone at the QR code on your desktop or laptop screen. 2 Images Close Once you've done that, and after some loading, your WhatsApp messages appear on your computer. You can repeat the process on four other devices, letting you text from all of them simultaneously.

Set up WhatsApp desktop with your iPhone

Since WhatsApp for iOS uses a different interface, the steps to change a QR code vary on it.

Open the WhatsApp mobile app on your iPhone and go to Settings. Select Linked Devices. Tap Link a Device. Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID and scan the QR code using the default camera. 2 Images Close

Use WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp works through your web browser, such as Google Chrome, and doesn't need to be installed. It's convenient if you use a work computer and your administrator doesn't allow you to install apps. It's also perfect if you use a Chromebook or a Linux-based system.

Here's how to set up WhatsApp on the web.

Visit web.whatsapp.com on your preferred desktop browser. Open the Linked Devices menu on your Android or iPhone (check the steps above). Capture the displayed QR code on the screen. Enable notification permission for WhatsApp. Click the lock icon in the address bar and open Site settings. Expand Notifications and select Allow.

You can use the same trick to use WhatsApp on an iPad or an Android tablet.

WhatsApp for desktop features

WhatsApp for desktop isn't an afterthought from the company. It's packed with useful features.

Excellent support for keyboard shortcuts to navigate the app like a pro.

Pin up to three important chats at the top.

Check communities and view status updates.

Voice and video calls.

Stickers, GIFs, and voice messages support.

Access all privacy options (unavailable on new WhatsApp apps).

Rich theme support.

WhatsApp for desktop limitations

WhatsApp for desktop comes with certain limitations.

It doesn't display all your past messages. You may require to use your phone to check the chat history.

You can't export a WhatsApp chat on the desktop.

You can't share your location from the desktop app.

You can't add an unknown number to contacts.

WhatsApp Web vs. WhatsApp desktop

If you want a native experience on Windows or Mac, go with the desktop apps. They work well with system notifications, and you can launch WhatsApp at device startup. If you have a low-end Windows laptop or MacBook, we recommend going with the web version since it consumes less CPU energy on the device. They both cover the basics of text messaging and media sharing.

How to unlink WhatsApp web/desktop

If you need to unlink a device from your WhatsApp account, revoke access from your phone, which is helpful if your computer gets stolen or you forget to lock it. Here's how to do it:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device. Tap the three-dot menu (⋮) in the upper-right corner and select Linked devices. Tap the device you wish to unlink. Confirm your selection by tapping Log Out. 2 Images Close

iPhone users can follow the steps below to remove device access.

Open Linked Devices in iPhone Settings (check the steps above). Select your linked device. Check the platform and the last active date and time. Tap it and select Log Out. 2 Images Close

Enjoy texting from your computer

The desktop and web app offer the same chat features you're familiar with. In addition, the paperclip icon to the left of the text box lets you attach files from your PC, which is great for transferring documents to others. Similarly, you can take photos and videos using your device's webcam to send them through WhatsApp web, use the mic button for sending voice messages, and type a colon to open the emoji picker. When you're ready to send a message, press Enter on your keyboard, or click the green arrow to the right of the text box. The desktop apps also support the top WhatsApp privacy features to keep prying eyes away from your account.