For years, I bounced between task management apps, never finding the perfect fit. Google Tasks was too basic, Microsoft To-Do felt restrictive (integration with Microsoft services only), and Todoist, while powerful, didn't click with my workflow. I required a tool that could serve as more than a to-do list and function as a productivity hub. Here is where I stumbled upon TickTick. It ticked (no pun intended) all the right boxes and quickly earned a place on my Android phone home screen. Here's why I settled on TickTick and why it might be the perfect fit for your Android phone.

Cross-platform availability

My work involves a seamless switch between my Windows desktop at work, my MacBook Pro when I'm on the go, my iPad for planning and brainstorming in the evenings, and my Pixel 8 for quick tasks and reminders throughout the day. That's why cross-platform availability is at the top of my priority list when I search for a task management app.

Unlike other apps (looking at you, Things 3), TickTick is available on every major desktop and mobile platform. Now, I can seamlessly transition between devices without missing a beat. I can add a task on my desktop in the morning, review it on my laptop during my commute, check it off on my phone while at the grocery store, and then plan the next steps on my tablet in the evening.

The sheer amount of customization options

TickTick is a customization powerhouse. I love its theming engine. It goes beyond a simple light and dark toggle. You can choose hues that match your mood and boost your focus. It supports Material You to blend with your device background. But the real fun begins with the curated theme collections.

The Season series offers shades inspired by the time of year, while the City series delivers unique vibes of different locales. If none of those fit your preference, upload your own photograph to create a unique background. There is even an option to customize the bottom bar.

A robust habit tracker

Thanks to TickTick, I no longer need to invest in a dedicated habit tracker on my desktop and mobile. I can go to the Habit section, tap + at the bottom, and pick a common habit from the templates gallery. They are neatly divided in Life, Health, Sports, and Mindset categories.

You can create a custom habit with a name, icon, and a quote that motivates you to get going. When you follow a habit, you get a neat stat with total check-ins and the best streak. For example, if my goal is to write a book, I can create a daily habit of writing for 30 minutes. TickTick allows me to set reminders, track my consistency, and visualize my progress with insightful charts and graphs.

Pomodoro functionality built-in

The Pomodoro timer in TickTick is a game-changer when it comes to focus. It's not just a simple timer; it's a built-in productivity assistant that helps me dive deep into my tasks. I can head to the Pomo section and start a timer. There is an option to connect any habit with a Pomo timer. For example, I can select writing for 30 minutes and start a Pomo timer.

You have ample options to customize the Pomo experience. You can tweak the default Pomo duration, short break duration, long break duration, and Pomos per long break. There is a neat add-on to enable a floating window as well. That way, the system displays the timer on any screen and lets you check your focus status in real time.

Excels at task management

TickTick excels at task management and offers a robust set of features that go beyond basic to-do lists. The app organizes, prioritizes, and manages tasks effectively. TickTick excels at natural language processing.

I can type Dinner at parents home tomorrow 8PM, and TickTick creates a task with the correct date and time. I use it all the time to save me from manually entering the details. Templates are another fantastic feature for creating reusable checklists (Groceries, Travel, Party Planning, and more) in no time.

For those times when prioritization is key, the Eisenhower Matrix provides a clear framework for identifying urgent and important tasks.

Integration with Notion and Calendar apps

This is another neat add-on that helps me stay on top of my schedule. It's not only about viewing my TickTick tasks in a calendar view. The feature lets me connect all my calendars to one central hub. I can subscribe to my Google Calendar for work appointments and my Outlook calendar for personal events.

However, the real productivity boost comes from the recent update that introduced two-way sync with Notion tasks. For someone who uses Notion extensively for project management and planning, this integration is a lifesaver. I can now see my Notion tasks in my TickTick and manage them from there.

Power-packed desktop apps

TickTick delivers native desktop apps. They carry over all the fantastic features of the mobile version, but the larger-screen real estate allows for a more efficient setup. The desktop offers robust note-taking capabilities where I can jot down quick notes related to tasks.

There is also an option to convert existing lists into Kanban boards to manage personal projects like a pro. The drag-and-drop interface makes it intuitive to move tasks between columns.

Manage your busy workflow like a pro

When it comes to task management apps, what works for one person might not work for another. For me, TickTick strikes the perfect balance between powerful features and intuitive design. It excels at the theming engine and task details, and goodies like a habit tracker, Pomodoro timer, and Notion integration are the icing on the cake. What are you waiting for? Give it a try, and while you are at it, check out other Android apps to supercharge your productivity.