Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter in November 2022, the platform has undergone many controversial changes. From monetizing its API to requiring an account just to read Tweets, these changes are driving users to explore other, more reliable social networks to stay connected.

In the aftermath of Elon Musk's purchase, many users sought alternatives like Mastodon, but their complexity prevented them from gaining much traction. Now, Meta has released Threads, a slick Twitter clone that offers a more user-friendly experience than Mastodon, earning it over 10 million sign-ups seven hours after launch.

As a Meta product, there's a veritable avalanche of privacy issues to contend with first. So if you're eager to jump off the Twitter bandwagon, here are the steps you take to maintain your privacy when you set up your Threads profile.

How to create a Threads account

Meta has made creating a Threads account as easy as possible by linking it to your Instagram account. But before you get started, note that this is a permanent process. You cannot unlink your Threads and Instagram accounts, and deleting your Threads profile will delete your Instagram as well.

We recommend creating a separate Instagram account for Threads unless you have a significant following on Instagram. This won't impact your experience. You can safely delete your Threads account later without affecting your Instagram account. The downside is that you'll have to manually follow your Instagram contacts rather than relying on automatic importing, and your Instagram followers may find it hard to follow you again.

If you don't have an Instagram account, you're forced to make one, as you cannot use Threads without an Instagram account.

Download the Threads app from the App Store or Play Store. Tap Log in with Instagram. Enter your Instagram credentials. 2 Images Close

Threads creates a profile using your profile picture, bio, and username from your Instagram account, but you change your details by tapping the Profile button in the lower-right corner of your screen, then tapping Edit profile.

2 Images Close

You can upload a new profile picture, create a new bio, and add a link to your profile. Your Threads username cannot be different from your Instagram username.

How to adjust your privacy settings in Threads

Like other social media apps, you'll want to check your privacy settings before you get started. Head to the Edit profile page and toggle the Private profile switch.

Users under 16 (or 18 in certain countries) will have the Private profile enabled by default.

2 Images Close

When Private profile is enabled, only your followers can follow you, read your posts, interact with your posts, and see profiles you follow and are followed by. A Public profile allows anyone on Threads to interact with your profile.

You may have been prompted to follow your Instagram contacts automatically when creating your Threads account. However, you can also do this manually.

Tap your Profile picture in the lower-right of your screen. Tap the two-line button in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Follow and invite friends. Tap Follow accounts from Instagram. 2 Images Close

Want to search for someone you don't follow on Instagram? Tap the Search button at the bottom of your screen.

Why can't I access Threads?

If you can't access Threads, it's probably because you're in the European Union. But while the regulations within the EU won't affect Threads users outside, it's worth noting the reasons why.

Threads does not ask for permission to use your data and doesn't let you stop the app from tracking and profiling you (via TechCrunch). To bring Threads into compliance with EU law, Meta will have to make significant changes to how it uses your personal data, something it may never do. Unless it falls in line with EU regulations, Threads may never come to these countries.

So what does this mean for non-EU citizens? It indicates that Meta is not a savior for dissatisfied Twitter users; it's simply another avenue for Meta to exploit your data to the fullest degree possible.

You're ready to Thread like Twitter

While creating a Thread is as simple as tapping the New thread button at the bottom of your screen, you cannot filter your feed by the profiles you follow. Threads only feed option is the equivalent of Twitter's For You page, so if you don't want random profiles to drown your feed, you may want to hold off on Threads for now.