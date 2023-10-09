Skype is still widely used, even with Zoom and Google Meet stealing the spotlight. Statistics show over 300 million active users interact with the free video calling platform. Most prefer to make a video call on their personal computers rather than mobile phones. Downloading and installing it is an easy task for Windows, Mac, and Linux OS, but not for ChromeOS.

Chromebooks can't run PC software. They rely heavily on the Chrome Web and Google Play stores. Having an old model released before 2019 is another challenge, as only the latest Chromebooks can run Android apps from the Google Play Store. Still, using Skype on your Chromebook isn't impossible. There are different ways to do it, and we show you how.

Can you run Skype on Chromebooks?

You can run Skype on Chromebooks. The easiest methods involve using it as a web or Android app. Select Chromebooks support Play Store, allowing you to install and run them. You'll know if your computer is among them if there's an option to turn it on in your device's settings menu.

The second method involves using the web version of Skype. This storage-saving option means you don't have to download or install any software. You can use it directly from compatible web browsers. It's the ideal option since ChromeOS was originally designed to be Linux-based and lightweight.

Typically, you can't run traditional PC software because of Chromebooks' limited storage, processing power, and OS compatibility. Most developers design software for Windows and Mac platforms, which rely on mouse and keyboard functionality. On the other hand, ChromeOS depends on a touchscreen or touchpad functionality, reducing the number of compatible apps.

You can only use web-based apps or install apps and extensions from the Chrome Web Store or Play Store without limitation. Although you can also install third-party apps, it's not a procedure we advise as it's complicated and poses a security risk. You'd have to enter Developer mode or use Linux on Chromebooks.

How to install and use Skype on Chromebooks with Google Play Store

Google launched Play Store support for all Chromebooks in 2016, but not all the devices could run Android apps properly. However, most Chromebooks the company made in and after 2019 can run them. So you should be able to install Skype from the store and use it.

Check the supported devices list to confirm that your PC is on it. You may need to activate the store first before installing apps. Here's how to do it.

Activate Google Play Store on Chromebooks

Click the quick settings panel in the lower-right corner of your home screen. Click the Settings icon. Select Apps. Click Turn on beside Google Play Store. Accept the Terms of Service and wait for the store to launch.

Download and use Skype on Chromebooks

Search for Skype on the Google Play Store. Click the app from the results to open its information. Click Install and wait for the installation to complete. Click Open to launch the app.

How to use Skype on Chromebooks via the web app

When you use Skype on the web, the data doesn't pile up on your Chromebook, and you use less RAM and can switch between devices. Rather than installing the video calling app on a new PC, you only need to log in to the online platform to use it. The developers also make regular updates, so you can access the latest features without checking for updates. Here's how to use Skype's web app on your Chromebook:

Visit skype.com. Click Open Skype in browser to log in. Alternatively, click Sign in from the upper-right corner. Enter your email address and password to access your account. To start a video call, open a conversation with a contact. Then tap the camcorder icon in the upper-right corner. Allow Skype to use your computer's camera and microphone. Otherwise, you can't initiate a call.

Skype is old news, but there are alternatives

Skype used to be the go-to app for video calling family, friends, or business partners. However, it's now receiving negative reactions from users. Since Microsoft acquired it in 2011 and made significant UI changes, its popularity has dwindled. While you can't get the classic Skype back, you can now access numerous video chat apps with robust features. Google Meet allows you to host 100 people in a call for an hour, and you'll enjoy 1080p resolution with Zoom, among other interesting features.