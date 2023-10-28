Quick Answer: Yes, the Pixel Watch 2 is compatible with bands made for the original Pixel Watch. Google has kept the same band connection system on it's newest wearable, so you don't have to buy all new bands for your Pixel Watch 2 — a welcome relief.

The Pixel Watch 2 is definitely an improvement over its predecessor, and in many ways, it's the watch we expected to get last time around. It was speculated before the Pixel Watch 2 launched that the overall design of the watch was unlikely to change much from its first-generation version. However, many people were curious if the Pixel Watch 2 would still use the same band system as its predecessor or switch systems entirely. If you had the original Pixel Watch and you've acquired a collection of bands, here's what you need to know.

Can you use Pixel Watch bands with the Pixel Watch 2?

Yes, you can use bands that were made for the original Pixel Watch with your Pixel Watch 2. Both smartwatches use the same connection system, meaning they are cross-compatible. So, in turn, that means any watch band that's compatible with the Pixel Watch 2 will also work on the previous generation device. So, for anyone who has garnered a collection of Pixel Watch bands, you don't need to start from scratch! Some of the best PIxel Watch 2 bands were watch bands that we loved for the original Pixel Watch as well.

Pixel Watch band compatibility in the future

We can't say for sure that every Pixel Watch that Google makes in the future will be compatible with the same bands; however, most of the top smartwatch makers have made it a point to keep compatibility across newer generations.

Take the Apple Watch, for example; even through design changes that have seen the case size of the watch change over the years, Apple has always made it a point of making sure the bands have stayed compatible. Samsung's Galaxy Watch is famously compatible with standard watch bands — unlike a proprietary approach Google has taken — and has been for years now. So, while we have no idea what Google's plans are for the Pixel Watch 3 and beyond, there's a fair amount of evidence from its main competitors that keeping the same band system in place is beneficial.