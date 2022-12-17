Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.

Using FaceTime on Android and Windows

Let's be clear: Android and Windows users cannot initiate FaceTime calls, but they can participate in them. In this scenario an Apple user sends a FaceTime link to people who do not own any Apple products with the feature. In this guide, we look at how to use FaceTime on Android, Windows, or your shiny new Chromebook.

FaceTime links only work if the sender uses a device running iOS 15 or newer, iPadOS 15 or newer, or macOS 12 Monterey or newer.

The sender opens the FaceTime app and taps Create a Link. 2 Images Close The sender sends the link shars the link with the party using Android or Windows. 2 Images Close The receiver receives the link and taps it to launch FaceTime web on their device's default browser. The receiver enters their name, taps Continue, and then taps Join. 2 Images Close The sender is notified that someone wants to join via the FaceTime link they just created. The sender taps the pop-up notification to go to the FaceTime app on iOS. Then, the sender taps the x person(s) waiting text. To let the other party in, the sender taps the green right tick button. 2 Images Close

Don't let Apple's walled garden restrain you

A 2020 statistic suggests that over 47% of U.S. adults used FaceTime as their primary platform for video calls, followed by Facebook Messenger and Zoom. If you're on iOS, FaceTime is the most convenient option. For the non-iPhone using members of your group, however, FaceTime isn't an ideal choice.

Video-calling applications like Google Meet (formerly Google Duo), Zoom, Telegram, and WhatsApp are available on the App Store and Play store. These third-party apps offer similar featues and provide an overall better user experience for Android owners. And if you're worried about data privacy, there are plenty of excellent encrypted messaging apps that are cross platform and offer video chat options.