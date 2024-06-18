You may need to hop onto video calls if you work from home, but your videos may be grainy if your laptop’s webcam is not high-quality. Perhaps you use a desktop PC and do not have a webcam. Some smartphones have excellent cameras, so why not use them instead of buying more gear for your home office? This guide shows you how to use your Android phone as a webcam on your desktop PC and laptop.

How to use an Android phone as a webcam

You can easily use your Android phone as a webcam if you have the latest Google Pixel phone or a Windows 11 PC. If you don’t fall within the subset of people who own either, you can use a third-party app like DroidCam. We have the instructions for each method.

Using any Android phone as a webcam with DroidCam

DroidCam is an app from Dev47apps that lets you use your Android device as a webcam. The free version offers SD-quality video. You can connect your phone to your computer via a PC client over Wi-Fi or USB cable. The Wi-Fi method is straightforward, while the USB connection method requires installing drivers. The mobile app works on Android and iOS. However, the desktop client only supports Windows and Linux.

You’ll need to purchase a DroidCamX Pro subscription for $4.99 to get rid of ads. It also gives you 720p/1080p video with HD Mode. Other perks include camera controls that let you zoom in/out, toggle lights, and turn on auto focus. You can tweak the brightness, contrast, and audio volume. It also allows you to rotate and flip the video.

Here’s how to use your phone as a webcam with the DroidCam app:

Install the DroidCam app on your phone from the Google Play Store. On your computer, download and install the Windows client. Your phone and computer should be on the same Wi-Fi network. Tap the camera swap button in the DroidCam app to switch between cameras. Close Enter the IP address from the DroidCam Android app in the desktop app. Check the Audio option if you don’t have a mic on your PC. Click Start.

Most video chat applications like Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype recognize DroidCam as a valid webcam. DroidCam drains your phone during video calls, so we suggest charging your device.

Using your Pixel phone as a webcam

With Android 14, you can plug your Google Pixel phone into your computer and use it as a webcam. The following phones support this feature — the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. The Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, and other Android phones don't have this option.

You can use your Pixel as a webcam on devices supporting USB Video Class (UVC) like some smart TVs, cars, and some phones and tablets. Ironically, it won't work with other Pixel devices.

Here's how to set up your Pixel phone as a webcam:

Use a USB-C cable to connect your phone to your laptop or PC. Pull down the notification shade on your phone. Tap the Android System notification that says Charging this device via USB. Under USB preferences, scroll down to the section Use USB for. Choose Webcam. Open a video conferencing app like Google Meet on your laptop or PC, and select Android Webcam as the video source. Pull down the notification shade on your phone and select Webcam to see configuration controls. Close You can preview the webcam output. It also lets you change the zoom option and switch between the front and rear cameras.

Using your phone as a webcam on a Windows 11 PC

Windows 11 lets you use your phone as a webcam on your PC. You’ll need the Link to Windows app to connect your Android phone to your Windows PC. Ensure you have the latest version of the Link app and Windows 11 OS.

First, set up Link to Windows on your phone.

Install the Link to Windows app from the Google Play Store. Tap Sign in. Log in to your Microsoft account. Select Continue. Allow the app to find and connect to your PC. Tap Continue. Close Allow the app to always run in the background. Select Done.

Here’s how to connect your phone to the Windows PC and use it as a webcam:

Search for mobile device settings and click Open on your Windows 11 PC. Turn on the Allow this PC to access your mobile devices toggle. Log in to your Microsoft account on the computer. If you can’t see your phone, click Add device. Under the My devices section, turn on the toggles next to your phone name and Use as a connected camera. Select Allow permissions in the Use as a connected camera section. Go to your phone and allow Link to Windows to take pictures and videos while using the app. It adds your phone as a webcam. Open the camera app on your computer. Tap the phone notification from Link to Windows. You can also switch between the front and back cameras.

How to troubleshoot connectivity issues

Follow these tips for a seamless webcam experience:

Using your phone as a webcam drains the battery, so plug it in when using the device.

Restart the app if your computer or laptop cannot recognize your phone as a webcam.

Your application, PC drivers, and operating system should be up-to-date.

Ensure your Wi-Fi network is stable.

Use a reliable USB cable.

Accessories to enhance your webcam setup

After setting up your phone as a webcam, you’ll need a high-quality phone stand, desk tripod, or clamp mount if you don’t want to hold it for extended durations. Lighting is another crucial aspect of video calls. If your desk isn’t well-lit, you can use an LED lamp or ring lights to brighten up your setup. For an improved audio experience, use a top headset or wireless earbuds.

Get ready for your next meeting

After setting up your phone as a webcam, perform a test run before your next big meeting. Using your smartphone frees you up to move around and offers better video quality than your budget or mid-range laptop’s webcam. If Google Meet is your go-to video conferencing app, learn how to use its On-the-Go feature to attend meetings while traveling. Use these top Google Meet tips and tricks to discover its full potential.