Android users have been wondering if their compact phone could act as a wireless mouse in a pinch for over a decade. The moment our smartphones got slim enough to fit inside our pockets, people started wondering if they could take the spot of a Bluetooth mouse and save some room, as well as some cash, when on the go. It can also solve a crisis like a laptop trackpad suddenly shutting down.

You can use an Android phone as a mouse for your laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a few adjustments. It isn't a perfect mouse replacement. You'll need to get used to the feel of it. Still, it works well enough when needed. Here's how everything works.

How to use your Android phone as a mouse

While you don't need an updated Android phone for these steps, we suggest making sure you're running the latest version of Android your phone supports. The core ability to mousify your Android arrived in 2018, which means there's no need for complicated rooting or other prerequisites. Instead, here's what you'll do.

Download a mouse app. The Google Play Store has many options, but our two favorites are the streamlined Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse and the comprehensive do-anything Unified Remote. We use the former in our examples, but either works. Both are relatively easy to set up for mouse use. Open your new app when it finishes downloading. Select Next to skip through the intro steps. Select Allow to let the app connect with other nearby devices, then select Setup Remote Device, followed by New Device. Your laptop or other device should be turned on and at hand for this part of the process. You have several options. You can search for a device or discover your phone from your computer. When you're in a public location, you may feel more comfortable connecting to a hidden device with the MAC address. These instructions use Search Device to connect from your phone, as it's the quickest. Let your phone search for nearby Bluetooth devices. When it finds the right one, select it and choose Pair. If this doesn't work, put the app in discovery mode and search from your computer's Bluetooth settings to find it and pair it that way. Let the devices connect automatically. The app displays a trackpad and the right and left clicker buttons. Place your phone beside your computer and use it as a trackpad with your finger. It may take a few minutes to get used to the new motion controls as you navigate. Close Select the gear icon in the upper-right corner to go to Settings. Adjust the pointer speed, turn the clicking noise off, and switch around where the buttons are until your digital trackpad looks just right. You can also switch to a keyboard mode. Close

There's a Pro version of the app that adds more multimedia controls, "air" mouse controls, customizations for presentations, and more. It isn't necessary if you want a quick mouse. If you like this setup, look into an upgrade.

Are you struggling to find device support? Some computers only allow audio Bluetooth connections or don't let the app access the correct settings. Try Unified Remote, which has a similar setup process, to see if this works better for your device.

Does this trick work with iPhones?

It can, but compatibility isn't guaranteed. We suggest starting with the Remote Mouse app, which is designed to work with PCs as well as Macs. The instructions for pairing are similar to those above, so it isn't difficult to figure out.

Use your Android mouse power wisely

You now have an app that can turn your Android phone into a mouse whenever you want. If you run into problems after the first time, unpair the Bluetooth connection and pair it again, or make your computer forget the connection and restart. This little reboot usually fixes any issues.

If you aren't happy using your phone as a mouse, stop by our article on the best mice for Chromebooks and how to choose them. You'll find a selection of wired and wireless mice that are sure to meet your needs. You'll also find a few mice that are the perfect compact travel companions.