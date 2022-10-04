The next step toward a common charging technology for those in the European Union has been reached. The legislation which will see smartphone makers and producers of other gadgets adopt USB-C as the standard charging tech on future devices has been approved. After a new vote in the European Parliament, the body's rules are confirmed to be adopted by the end of 2024. It was passed with 602 votes in favor, 13 against, and eight abstentions.

Previously revealed in June of this year, the new legislation will see the makers of smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, and other gadgets using USB-C as a standard charging tech. That means devices using a microUSB or a Lightning port won't be sold in the European Union once the currently unconfirmed 2024 date is reached. Laptops are also included in the legislation, but they won't have to adhere to the rules until 2026 to give manufacturers additional time to prepare for the switchover.

The most significant change presented is that Apple doesn't use USB-C on its iPhone, and if it wants to continue selling the device in Europe, it'll have to do that or switch to just wireless charging. It's unclear what route Apple will take considering these new rules. It may mean the company uses different charging technology for the handset sold in the European Union or switch to USB-C for all its markets.

The idea here is to help cut down on ewaste as using different chargers across gadgets contributes to technological waste. The documentation from the European Parliament says that it's estimated that 11,000 tons of e-waste were produced in 2018, and it believes this new legislation will cut down on that number.

The next step for the European lawmakers is to keep an eye on the evolution of charging technology, which may mean the standard is changed over time from USB-C to another technology. The European Commission is also expected to look into new rules to regulate wireless-charging technologies in the next two years, so expect further changes to charging technologies in the future.