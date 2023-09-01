Source: Amazon Basesailor USB-A to USB C Adapters $4 $10 Save $6 This pack of adapters includes two USB-A male to USB-C female adapters and two USB-C to USB-A OTG adapters. They're small and no bigger than coins, and feature a plug-and-play design for ease of use. The next time you need to connect an older accessory to your USB-C-compatible device, just pop one of these in and you're good to go. Be sure to use code 60L7H95V during checkout for the full savings. $4 at Amazon

For the longest time, the USB-A has been the standard for connectors — until it wasn't. It has since been eclipsed by the USB-C, much to the delight of pretty much everyone in the world, for the very fact that it's reversible and notably much faster when it comes to charging and data transfer. Most newly manufactured devices these days are USB-C compatible, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and digital cameras. Many laptops and computers have embraced them completely, too.

Odds are you still have some accessories (or just old cables) lying around that aren't USB-C, so you still need to keep some adapters or cables handy. The adapters need not be bulky, though. Case in point: these Basesailor USB-A to USB-C adapters are no bigger than coins, and for a limited time, you can get a 4-pack on Amazon for just $4 with a special code, making them nearly free. Just key in the 60L7H95V at checkout.

Why you need these Basesailor USB-A to USB-C adapters

These USB-A to USB-C adapters are no-frills contraptions that convert the nearly obsolete USB-A connectors to USB-C and vice versa. There are four adapters included in the pack: two USB-A male to USB-C female adapters and two USB-C to USB-A OTG adapters. The latter adapters are compatible with USB 3.0, while the former are compatible with USB 2.0, making them slower in juicing up devices and transferring files. As a refresher, USB 2.0 offers a maximum of 480 Mbps transfer rate, while USB 3.0 delivers up to 4.8Gbps.

Both types, however, are compact enough to slot into your laptop and will therefore not be an eyesore. Their plug-and-play design means you can use them right away, and their universal compatibility allows them to cater to a wide range of devices. To illustrate, the USB-C female to USB-A male adapters are designed to work with most Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, and Samsung Z Fold phones, Google Pixel phones, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches. On the other hand, the USB-C male to USB-A female adapters work with MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, Chromebook Pixels, Microsoft Surface laptops, and Samsung Galaxy A series.

The main caveat is they cannot be used for exporting videos, but they're good for everything else. Charging may also move at a rather slow pace or may not even work entirely for the USB-A male to USB-C female adapters when connected to low-voltage power sources.

But really, now that they're at $4 with the code 60L7H95V, what else is there to complain about? The next time you need to connect an old USB-A accessory to a USB-C port, just whip one of these out, and you're good to go.