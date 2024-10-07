Key Takeaways Samsung has started rolling out the September 2024 update for Galaxy S23 devices in the US.

The update fixes 67 security vulnerabilities but does not bring any new features.

The September 2024 update follows the One UI 6.1.1 update, which introduced a bunch of AI features to the S23 series and other Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's been a little slow getting the September security update out to the S23 series in the US. While folks in Europe and India got it late last month, Galaxy S23 owners in the States were left hanging. But that's finally changing — Samsung has started rolling out the September 2024 update in the US. This is the first update for the 2023 flagships since One UI 6.1.1.

The new software update was spotted by SamMobile, citing it has begun arriving on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US. Carrier-locked models are getting firmware version S91xUSQS4CXHC, while the factory-unlocked ones are getting version S91xU1UES4CXHC. If you're looking to grab the latest security patch, just head to the Settings → Software update.

While the update doesn't bring any new features, it fixes 67 security vulnerabilities found in the previous software version. Samsung formerly rolled out some big AI features with the One UI 6.1.1 update, including Sketch to Image, Composer, and Chat Assist.

Don’t hold your breath for One UI 7 though

Samsung's software updates haven't exactly been on point lately. The company had to pull back the One UI 6.1.1 update for the S23 Ultra after it messed up the camera's zoom performance. Plus, the tech giant is dragging its feet on the One UI 7 update, which is supposed to bring Android 15 to Galaxy users.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that the beta update should drop by the end of the year, with the full release lining up with the launch of the S25 series. If it's any consolation, even Pixels haven't gotten the Android 15 update yet, though we're expecting that to change by October 15.