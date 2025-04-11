The Pixel 9a is now finally available, which means plenty of great promotions from wireless carriers and retailers. And while our initial impressions of the phone are quite positive, Google certainly looks like it may have a hit on its hands thanks to the phone's sleek design, excellent feature set, and a price that starts at just $499.

With that said, we're always looking to score new phones at better prices. And the Pixel 9a is seeing some impressive discounts, especially from wireless carriers. US Mobile is our top choice when it comes to prepaid carriers, and the brand is now offering a Pixel 9a for free when you sign up for service.

A great deal if you need two phones