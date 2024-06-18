Summary Adobe has come under fire for its deceptive subscription model for products like Photoshop.

A new lawsuit filed in the US by the FTC alleges that Adobe has hidden cancelation fees and steered unwitting customers toward long-term commitments.

Meanwhile, concerns remain over privacy as Adobe's recently updated service terms created a stir over access to user content.

Adobe is known for its hub of software products that help with creative endeavors ranging from photography to design. Photoshop is perhaps the most popular, but Adobe has encompassed all of its similar design products under the Creative Cloud name. Users can subscribe to Creative Cloud to access all the software, rather than purchasing it separately or buying the entire collection. However, regulators in the US are now shedding light on how this could put consumers at a disadvantage.

Related How to cancel your Adobe Creative Cloud subscription Suspend your Creative Cloud subscription if you have found solid Adobe app alternatives

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has officially announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Adobe (via iMore). In the suit, it claims that the company persuaded consumers to subscribe to its “annual paid monthly” model without proper disclosure — the FTC says that Adobe did not adequately inform customers of a costly cancelation fee. Regulators also claim that the company made it intentionally difficult to cancel their subscription.

How Adobe may be deliberately hiding fees

Specifically, the FTC called out Adobe for making the “annual paid monthly” option the default selection. Then, it alleges that the company intentionally buries the early termination fee (ETF) information, which is 50 percent of the remaining monthly payments upon cancelation. In the past, consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau pertaining to the hidden fees. Adobe is accused of violating the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act in the suit as well.

The company hasn’t just drawn attention as of late due to its shady business practices – some are questioning how much access it needs to users’ created content as it pertains to privacy. New terms and conditions rolled out by Adobe suggest that the company is giving itself access to anything users may create with its software. Not only does this give it the authority to review user content – which is an invasion of privacy – but it raises the question of whether Adobe is using it to train AI. While the company has since backtracked on this stance, what comes next for Adobe will likely depend on how the FTC lawsuit is resolved.