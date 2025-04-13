Summary The US Customs and Border Protection agency has announced exemptions from tariffs on electronics like smartphones, computers, and other products from China.

This brings relief to smartphone manufacturers like Apple and OnePlus, who rely heavily on China for production.

Brands like Google and Samsung were not expected to be impacted heavily, given that their products are made across multiple countries.

The past few weeks have made it very clear how quickly things can change in the economy, as US tariffs on goods from China were expected to kick in last week. With the tech industry being particularly impacted by these tariffs, it was no surprise that people rushed to get new electronics before the prices went up.

But in what has come as some relief for consumers and tech companies, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced exemptions in tariffs for multiple categories of products, including electronics like smartphones and computers, coming from China. Some other products that will be exempt are flash drives, memory cards, SSDs, solar panels, semiconductors, and television displays. The exemptions apply to products that have left warehouses on or after 12:01 AM (ET), April 5, 2025 (via CNBC).