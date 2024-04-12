Summary Say goodbye to sneaky fees and hidden costs in your internet plan - new labels show everything upfront.

ISPs now have to display the real speed and costs of your internet service - no more shady practices.

These new broadband labels make it easy to compare plans side by side and avoid falling for flashy ads.

Hidden fees and surprise rate jumps have been giving consumers a headache when they see their internet, cable, and phone bills. While the Federal Communications Commission has been pushing ISPs to be transparent with their broadband offerings, it wasn't until 2022 that regulators put their foot down with a formal rule. This meant ISPs have to lay bare all the plan details and all the extra fees like service, equipment rental, install, termination, and activation fees in the form of broadband facts, or "nutrition labels." This week, the FCC finally made it official: internet companies have to slap those broadband labels on their services.

ISPs with over 100,000 subscribers now have to show consumers the real deal on what their internet services actually cost, including hidden fees, data caps, and promises about speed (via Android Authority). In the past, these service providers had been kind of shady with their advertised speeds, making them seem faster than what most consumers actually get. These new labels are expected to put a stop to that. ISPs have to publish the 'typical' download and upload speeds for each plan they offer.

These labels are going to be a game-changer for comparison shopping, providing folks with a clear view of what they're really paying for. And ISPs can't hide these labels in some obscure link anymore—they must slap them right next to their advertised services.

The FCC's template for broadband facts

With all these labels laid out the same way, anyone can compare them side by side, so you won't fall for flashy ads or tricky promo prices. Now, you can just look at the numbers and see which one suits you best. T-Mobile, for instance, shows its labels with the speed gap between their deprioritized and prioritized data plans, and it isn't as big as you might think.

No more hidden fees in your broadband plan

These nutrition labels aren't just about the monthly fee. They must also display details about early termination fees and how long you're locked into the contract. Plus, they'll let you know if that price you're seeing is just a sweet deal for newbies, and what you'll actually be shelling out each month once the introductory offer runs dry.

Broadband labels must also hook you up with links to network management practices and privacy policies. And you won't just find them online—they'll be hanging out at physical stores too.

Google Fiber was ahead of the game, rolling out these labels last year for its residential plans. And it's not alone—Verizon has joined the party too, popping broadband labels up on its website. Smaller ISPs, or those servicing fewer than 100,000 users, have a bit more time on their hands. The FCC is giving them until October 10 to catch up and get those labels sorted out.