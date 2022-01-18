AT&T and Verizon have been waiting for nearly two years to finally get their hands on some old satellite TV spectrum that has sat unused for years. Following an auction process at the tail end of 2020, the networks seemed set to launch the "C-band" just in time for the holidays, until the airlines and the FAA politely requested this 5G expansion get pushed into 2022. After relenting on yet another delay two weeks ago, both companies intend for their improved networks to go live on Wednesday, January 19th. Unfortunately, those plans may also be in jeopardy.

As reported by Reuters, chief executives at several US airline and cargo companies sent a letter to the FAA, FCC, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warning of a "catastrophic" crisis once C-band 5G networks go live on Wednesday. The notice warns that tens of thousands of Americans may be stranded overseas should these networks interfere with their ability to take off and land aircrafts. According to one estimate, 100,000 passengers could potentially be affected by Verizon and AT&T's upcoming launch.

The letter was signed by nearly every major airline in the US, including American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, Southwest, and JetBlue. FedEx Express and UPS Airlines were also among those signing off on the notice.

Now, before you run and sound the alarm, it's worth looking at precisely what these companies are worried about. Verizon and AT&T had already agreed to set up exclusion areas around 50 of the largest airports in the country, specifically to address concerns about 5G interfering with radio altimeters used to land planes. As noted by Sascha Segan on Twitter, it seems like these airlines aren't necessarily looking for further launch delays — they're looking for more space.

Although we don't know for sure the size of the buffer zones Verizon and AT&T are placing around those airports, it's allegedly less than two miles, the number specifically requested in the letter. The airlines may also want more locations excluded from C-band 5G than the 50 already selected by the carriers. With ranges that large, it could prevent subscribers from getting access to this spectrum in their homes.

Neither Verizon, AT&T, nor the FAA have yet to comment on their plans in the fallout of this statement by the airlines. It's just the latest turbulence in an ever-bumpy ride for the carriers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: If only Chromecast could feel this fast What Amazon lacks in design, it more than makes up for in speed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email