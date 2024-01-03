Summary Urbanista launches second-gen wireless headphones and earbuds with solar cell technology for self-charging anywhere, no outlet needed.

If you’re hunting for a new pair of wireless headphones, you have so much more to choose from than just Apple AirPods. The wireless audio market has largely expanded over the past few years, and there are now headphones to cater to seemingly every need. Whether you’re a casual listener or you require musician-caliber technology, you have an abundance of choice. Now, Urbanista is launching a second generation of its popular wireless headphones and earbuds, and it’s making battery concerns a thing of the past.

Urbanista has announced that it is launching a new generation of its Los Angeles headphones and Phoenix earbuds. Unlike audio devices like AirPods, these products don’t rely on power from an electrical outlet to juice up — they feature solar cell technology called Powerfoyle, developed by Urbanista. Both the headphones and earbuds can recharge using indoor or outdoor lighting in any condition, essentially making them self-charging — no outlet needed. The Los Angeles and Phoenix also have adaptive noise-canceling technology, and they seamlessly connect to devices via Bluetooth.

In total, the second-gen Los Angeles headphones promise up to 60 hours of playtime and have four microphones. Similar to the second-gen Phoenix, they have a USB-C port for charging as well. The Phoenix earbuds provide up to 32 hours of playback time, but they include six microphones. Both products also have a transparency mode, in addition to adaptive noise cancelling. The Los Angeles headphones are debuting at $179, while the Phoenix earbuds will launch at $129.

Source: Urbanista

Although Urbanista has stiff competition from other leading audio device makers, its solar power feature may be enough to give it an edge. Sonos, which has already made a name for itself in the industry, is hoping to carve out a slice of the pie in the near future. Reports began circulating at the end of 2023 that the company — known for its audio speakers — intends to dive into the headphones market with “Duke,” the product’s code name. The headphones will supposedly have Sonos Voice Control, making it easy to control other Sonos smart speakers around your home. No release date has been confirmed, but April 2024 has been tossed around as an option. The headphones are also expected to come with a hefty price tag of a few hundred dollars, although this has not been made official.

Whether you want to replace a pair of dying earbuds or simply step up your audio game, there have never been more options. That being said, the ability to charge your headphones anywhere at any time, so long as you have light, should be a feature you consider — especially if you’re replacing existing headphones due to battery issues.