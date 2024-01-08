If you shipped or received packages over the last few decades, you probably dealt with UPS. As one of the world's largest and most prominent shipping companies, serving more than 200 countries and territories and delivering over 24.3 million packages every day, UPS is nearly ubiquitous in the modern environment of online shopping and breezy international shipping.

If you ship or receive sensitive documents, notifications can be a great way to track when a document arrives and make sure you get it in your hands as quickly as possible. Here's how to get delivery notifications from UPS on your phone or favorite Chromebook, whether for documents or other packages you may send or expect.

Create a UPS account

If you don't have a pre-existing UPS account, you must create one to receive notifications. Creating one is easy (and free) through the UPS website.

Point your browser to https://www.ups.com/. Click the Login button in the upper-right corner of the page. On the Log In screen, select Sign Up. On the Sign Up page, enter your name, email address, and (optionally) your phone number. Choose a username and password. Agree to the UPS Technology Agreement. Alternatively, sign up with an existing Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, or Twitter/X account. Click Sign Up to complete creating your account. UPS asks you to verify your email address. Enter the verification code sent to your email address and click Verify My Email. UPS asks if you intend to use their service for Personal or Business purposes. Select the appropriate box and click Continue. On the next screen, select Set Up Notifications And Advanced Tracking and click Continue. On the following screen, enter your personal information and shipping address, then click Enroll.

Activate or manage UPS notifications on the website

After creating a UPS account (or if you have a pre-existing one), customize your notifications preferences on the UPS website.

Navigate to https://www.ups.com/. Click the user icon on the homepage and select My Profile. On the Profile page, click Shipping under Set My Preferences. On the Shipping page, click the Notifications sub-menu. Click the Add button. In the Add a notification window, choose to send notifications to the shipper, receiver, or another party. Toggle notifications for when a package has shipped or been delivered or for delivery exceptions. When you're done configuring the notification, choose Done and, if necessary, repeat the process to add additional notifications.

Notifications are delivered by email to the address associated with your account. You can also have notifications delivered to up to five email addresses by adding additional notifications.

Go to the My Profile page to set up Store Pickup Notifications for packages delivered to and picked up from UPS Access Point locations.

Activate notifications in the UPS Mobile app

You can use the UPS mobile app to get push, text, or email notifications about deliveries. Download and install the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After signing on, select Allow when the prompt displays.

You can also navigate to Preferences > Alerts and customize the types of alerts you want to receive and how you want to get them (either by push, SMS, or email).

Stay in the know with shipping and delivery notifications

UPS gives you several ways to stay on top of your deliveries and stay appraised of when they're delivered (or if there are issues with receipt or delivery). To further hone your shipping skills, check out our guide on how to change the shipping address on an Amazon order.