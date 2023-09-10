Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Pinterest is where your mood boards come to life without the messy part. The platform inspires you to collect ideas as images and group them. What makes it special is the breakaway from social media norms. Rather than force you to view people's lives and interact, Pinterest is a visual search engine where you can find and organize what matters to you. For years, it's been all about sharing pictures, but uploading videos is now possible from all small phones, tablets, and PCs to the large ones.

You can post multiple videos in one Idea pin for recipes and other processes. You can list instructions so that viewers can replicate them. You may also upload a standalone video with the caveat of converting to a business account. If you want to pin videos to your Pinterest boards, here's how.

Can you upload videos on Pinterest?

You can pin videos on Pinterest in two ways. The first method is with Idea Pins. Originally called Story Pins, this feature allows you to showcase multiple clips in one post. It can hold up to 20 videos or images. Each video can be any length, as long as the maximum duration doesn't exceed five minutes. If it does, Pinterest forces you to trim it. This pin is best suited for tutorials.

You can add a list of ingredients, supplies, or notes for viewers to follow your process without missing a step. Idea pins appear as a single video after uploading, and each clip transitions smoothly into the next one. On the other hand, Video pins are like regular image pins, and you can upload them similarly.

Below are the basic requirements for uploading Video and Idea pins to Pinterest:

  • Video format: MOV, MP4, or M4V.
  • Video size: 2GB maximum.
  • Duration: 15 minutes maximum (Video pins) and 5 minutes maximum (Idea pins).
  • Aspect ratios: 1:1 (square videos) and 2:3, 4:5, or 9:16 (vertical videos).
  • Encoding: H.264 or H.265.
  • Video resolution: 240P minimum.

You need a business account to upload Video pins and run ads. But you can post Idea pins with a personal account and share them with social media apps. Alternatively, pin videos directly from your website or YouTube and other platforms.

How to upload Idea and Video pins to Pinterest

The Pinterest mobile app makes it easy for you to post videos. A personal account allows you to create Idea pins, but business accounts unlock Video pins. They also provide a simplified view of your analytics. Use Pinterest Ads Manager to create and promote video pins from a PC. It's a separate domain dedicated to helping you create new campaigns or boost existing pins.

Video pins are available in select regions. If you can't upload them despite having a business account, confirm that your location is in the eligible countries.

Use the following steps to switch to a business account and upload videos on Pinterest.

Switch to a business account on the Pinterest app

  1. Open Pinterest.
  2. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner.
  3. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner.
    User profile on Pinterest mobile app
  4. Go to Account management > Convert to a business account.
    2 Images
    Settings menu on Pinterest app
    Account management menu on Pinterest app
  5. Tap Convert account.
    Convert to a business account menu on Pinterest app
  6. Add your business profile name. This setting changes the existing name on your profile.
  7. Add your website URL. If you don't have one, tap No website yet.
    2 Images
    Add your profile name page on Pinterest app
    Adding business website on Pinterest app
  8. Choose what your business does from the provided options. Then tap Next to continue.
  9. Select whether you'll run ads with your account or not. This option doesn't affect your ability to create campaigns in the future.
  10. Follow the remaining prompts to complete your business account.

Switch to a business account on the Pinterest website

  1. From a PC browser, visit pinterest.com and log in to your account.
  2. Click the drop-down arrow beside your profile icon. Then select Settings.
    Homepage on Pinterest website
  3. Go to Account management > Convert account.
    Account management menu on Pinterest website
  4. Click Upgrade.
    Upgrade to a free business account page on Pinterest website
  5. Fill out your business information and follow the prompts to complete your profile.

Upload Video pins on the Pinterest app

  1. Open Pinterest and tap +.
  2. Select Pin.
    2 Images
    Home menu on Pinterest app
    Pin upload options on Pinterest app
  3. Choose a video from your device's gallery or take a new one with the camera icon.
  4. Tap Next in the upper-right corner.
  5. Tap any section of the video to choose a cover image. Then tap Next in the upper-right corner.
    2 Images
    Uploading a Video pin from phone gallery on Pinterest app
    Selecting a cover image for Video pin on Pinterest app
  6. Enter the video title, description, and other information.
  7. Tap Next. Then, select a board to upload the video.
    Saving a Video pin to Pinterest board on the app

Upload Video pins from Pinterest Ads Manager

  1. From a PC browser, visit pinterest.ads.com and log in to your account.
  2. Click Account overview in the upper-right corner.
  3. Select Create pin.
    Pinterest Ads manager website
  4. Insert or drag and drop videos from your device.
    Create pin page on Pinterest Ads Manager
  5. Fill out the video title, description, alt text, and other information.
    Editing Video pin before upload on Pinterest Ads Manager
  6. Click the drop-down arrow beside Publish to choose a board. Then, publish the video.

Upload Idea pins on the Pinterest app

  1. Open Pinterest and tap +.
  2. Select Idea pin.
    Selecting Idea pin option on Pinterest app
  3. Select multiple videos from your device's gallery. You may mix them up with images or choose only one.
  4. Tap Next in the upper-right corner.
  5. Use the provided tools at the bottom to adjust the video's aspect ratio and length, add text or music, and apply other edits.
  6. Tap Next to continue.
    Editing Idea pin video on Pinterest app
  7. Give the pin a title and description.
  8. Pick a list type and enter the required materials.
  9. Pick a board to save the video, and adjust the other settings to your preference.
  10. Tap Publish in the lower-right corner.
    Adding information for Idea pin on Pinterest app

Upload videos as Idea Pins on the Pinterest website

  1. From a PC browser, visit pinterest.com and log in to your account.
  2. Click Home feed in the upper-left corner. Then select Create Idea pin.
    Home feed on Pinterest website
  3. Choose or drag and drop a video from your device.
  4. Click + in the left corner to add more videos. You can switch between drafts and edit them.
    Uploading videos as an Idea pin on Pinterest
  5. Click Edit cover to choose the part people see first.
  6. Click the pencil icon to add text, adjust aspect ratios, and apply other edits to the video.
  7. Give your videos a title and fill out other information.
  8. Click Publish in the upper-right corner when you're done.

Pinterest videos don't make a sound when they appear on Home feeds. Viewers have to tap or click them to make them audible. Overlay texts in the first few seconds so that people know what they're about and engage longer.

How to pin videos from other websites to Pinterest

Pinterest lets you share videos from your website or third parties, with or without a business account. You only need the URL. However, you can't trim them before posting. Also, tapping the play button redirects users to the source rather than playing them on Pinterest. Unlike regular uploads where the pin disappears after deletion, pinned URLs remain visible and display a cover image. However, viewers see a 404 error page when they click them.

Here's how to pin videos from other websites to Pinterest:

Pin videos to Pinterest via URL on the app

  1. Open Pinterest and tap +.
  2. Select Pin.
  3. Tap the globe icon.
  4. Paste the video URL in the provided field. Then tap Search.
    2 Images
    Selecting globe icon in Pinterest upload menu
    Uploading a video to Pinterest via URL
  5. Tap the thumbnail to apply it as a cover image.
    Selecting cover image for a URL pin on Pinterest app
  6. Tap a board to publish it.

Pin videos to Pinterest via a URL on the website

  1. On a PC browser, visit pinterest.com and log in to your account.
  2. Click Home feed in the upper-left corner. Then select Create pin.
    Pinterest Ads manager website
  3. Paste the URL into the text box. Then click the arrow beside it.
    Uploading a video to Pinterest website via URL
  4. Fill out the video title, description, alt text, and other information.
  5. Click Publish.

Spice up your Pinterest boards with videos

Video pins amplify your Pinterest boards. Considering that the platform is more of a visual search engine than social media, first impressions are important. With people's attention spans dwindling every day, using an attractive cover image, titles, alt texts, and descriptions can improve discoverability. Also, ensure that your video meets the platform's specifications. Otherwise, you may run into upload errors. Use video editing apps to scale the aspect ratio and improve the quality with awesome templates.