Pinterest is where your mood boards come to life without the messy part. The platform inspires you to collect ideas as images and group them. What makes it special is the breakaway from social media norms. Rather than force you to view people's lives and interact, Pinterest is a visual search engine where you can find and organize what matters to you. For years, it's been all about sharing pictures, but uploading videos is now possible from all small phones, tablets, and PCs to the large ones.

You can post multiple videos in one Idea pin for recipes and other processes. You can list instructions so that viewers can replicate them. You may also upload a standalone video with the caveat of converting to a business account. If you want to pin videos to your Pinterest boards, here's how.

Can you upload videos on Pinterest?

You can pin videos on Pinterest in two ways. The first method is with Idea Pins. Originally called Story Pins, this feature allows you to showcase multiple clips in one post. It can hold up to 20 videos or images. Each video can be any length, as long as the maximum duration doesn't exceed five minutes. If it does, Pinterest forces you to trim it. This pin is best suited for tutorials.

You can add a list of ingredients, supplies, or notes for viewers to follow your process without missing a step. Idea pins appear as a single video after uploading, and each clip transitions smoothly into the next one. On the other hand, Video pins are like regular image pins, and you can upload them similarly.

Below are the basic requirements for uploading Video and Idea pins to Pinterest:

Video format: MOV, MP4, or M4V.

MOV, MP4, or M4V. Video size: 2GB maximum.

2GB maximum. Duration: 15 minutes maximum (Video pins) and 5 minutes maximum (Idea pins).

15 minutes maximum (Video pins) and 5 minutes maximum (Idea pins). Aspect ratios: 1:1 (square videos) and 2:3, 4:5, or 9:16 (vertical videos).

1:1 (square videos) and 2:3, 4:5, or 9:16 (vertical videos). Encoding: H.264 or H.265.

H.264 or H.265. Video resolution: 240P minimum.

You need a business account to upload Video pins and run ads. But you can post Idea pins with a personal account and share them with social media apps. Alternatively, pin videos directly from your website or YouTube and other platforms.

How to upload Idea and Video pins to Pinterest

The Pinterest mobile app makes it easy for you to post videos. A personal account allows you to create Idea pins, but business accounts unlock Video pins. They also provide a simplified view of your analytics. Use Pinterest Ads Manager to create and promote video pins from a PC. It's a separate domain dedicated to helping you create new campaigns or boost existing pins.

Video pins are available in select regions. If you can't upload them despite having a business account, confirm that your location is in the eligible countries.

Use the following steps to switch to a business account and upload videos on Pinterest.

Switch to a business account on the Pinterest app

Open Pinterest. Tap your profile icon in the lower-right corner. Tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner. Close Go to Account management > Convert to a business account. 2 Images Close Tap Convert account. Close Add your business profile name. This setting changes the existing name on your profile. Add your website URL. If you don't have one, tap No website yet. 2 Images Close Choose what your business does from the provided options. Then tap Next to continue. Select whether you'll run ads with your account or not. This option doesn't affect your ability to create campaigns in the future. Follow the remaining prompts to complete your business account.

Switch to a business account on the Pinterest website

From a PC browser, visit pinterest.com and log in to your account. Click the drop-down arrow beside your profile icon. Then select Settings. Go to Account management > Convert account. Click Upgrade. Fill out your business information and follow the prompts to complete your profile.

Upload Video pins on the Pinterest app

Open Pinterest and tap +. Select Pin. 2 Images Close Choose a video from your device's gallery or take a new one with the camera icon. Tap Next in the upper-right corner. Tap any section of the video to choose a cover image. Then tap Next in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Enter the video title, description, and other information. Tap Next. Then, select a board to upload the video. Close

Upload Video pins from Pinterest Ads Manager

From a PC browser, visit pinterest.ads.com and log in to your account. Click Account overview in the upper-right corner. Select Create pin. Insert or drag and drop videos from your device. Fill out the video title, description, alt text, and other information. Click the drop-down arrow beside Publish to choose a board. Then, publish the video.

Upload Idea pins on the Pinterest app

Open Pinterest and tap +. Select Idea pin. Close Select multiple videos from your device's gallery. You may mix them up with images or choose only one. Tap Next in the upper-right corner. Use the provided tools at the bottom to adjust the video's aspect ratio and length, add text or music, and apply other edits. Tap Next to continue. Close Give the pin a title and description. Pick a list type and enter the required materials. Pick a board to save the video, and adjust the other settings to your preference. Tap Publish in the lower-right corner. Close

Upload videos as Idea Pins on the Pinterest website

From a PC browser, visit pinterest.com and log in to your account. Click Home feed in the upper-left corner. Then select Create Idea pin. Choose or drag and drop a video from your device. Click + in the left corner to add more videos. You can switch between drafts and edit them. Click Edit cover to choose the part people see first. Click the pencil icon to add text, adjust aspect ratios, and apply other edits to the video. Give your videos a title and fill out other information. Click Publish in the upper-right corner when you're done.

Pinterest videos don't make a sound when they appear on Home feeds. Viewers have to tap or click them to make them audible. Overlay texts in the first few seconds so that people know what they're about and engage longer.

How to pin videos from other websites to Pinterest

Pinterest lets you share videos from your website or third parties, with or without a business account. You only need the URL. However, you can't trim them before posting. Also, tapping the play button redirects users to the source rather than playing them on Pinterest. Unlike regular uploads where the pin disappears after deletion, pinned URLs remain visible and display a cover image. However, viewers see a 404 error page when they click them.

Here's how to pin videos from other websites to Pinterest:

Pin videos to Pinterest via URL on the app

Open Pinterest and tap +. Select Pin. Tap the globe icon. Paste the video URL in the provided field. Then tap Search. 2 Images Close Tap the thumbnail to apply it as a cover image. Close Tap a board to publish it.

Pin videos to Pinterest via a URL on the website

On a PC browser, visit pinterest.com and log in to your account. Click Home feed in the upper-left corner. Then select Create pin. Paste the URL into the text box. Then click the arrow beside it. Fill out the video title, description, alt text, and other information. Click Publish.

Spice up your Pinterest boards with videos

Video pins amplify your Pinterest boards. Considering that the platform is more of a visual search engine than social media, first impressions are important. With people's attention spans dwindling every day, using an attractive cover image, titles, alt texts, and descriptions can improve discoverability. Also, ensure that your video meets the platform's specifications. Otherwise, you may run into upload errors. Use video editing apps to scale the aspect ratio and improve the quality with awesome templates.