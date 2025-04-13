As a NAS reviewer, I poke and prod at different NAS units to find the good and bad of each. I've set them up to take over crucial functions to see if they live up to expectations, and where they might disappoint. Most have been two-bay and four-bay models, with a couple boasting slightly more. All have been consumer models, generally equipped with moderate processors, less RAM, and other cost-saving compromises.

However, I just spent several weeks with a NAS on the other end of the spectrum, the T12-500 Pro from TerraMaster. It isn't a giant rack-mount server like large corporations use, but with twelve drive bays and a Core i7 processor, it's more capable than most small businesses need. I've used NAS units and servers of this caliber and larger in software engineering jobs, but now I'm trying a NAS for home use. Here are my observations about the experience.

Seemingly limitless storage

More space than I could fill, for now

I deal with large amounts of data, both for work and personal life. It's common to have large databases and virtual machines set up for testing. At the same time, I have a fairly unkempt collection of photos and video footage, usually in RAW and high bitrate codecs, respectively. Plus, I create full backups before installing major OS updates that never get deleted.

When free space runs low on a two-bay or four-bay NAS, my only options are to spend money upgrading to larger drives or spend hours cleaning up and moving files to external USB drives.

However, a 12-bay NAS gives me another option. Storage limits don't feel as real with this thing, and I know that instead of replacing perfectly good drives, I can buy a new drive and add it to a RAID volume. The system will expand the volume and reallocate data, and I don't have to sweat the details or carefully pack files onto externals.

I recognize this doesn't solve the problem. I'm still a data hoarder. However, having all that storage available and in one place makes it easier to clean.

For example, with all the files in one place, I can run a scan for duplicate files, which often finds extra copies of software installers, photos, videos, and other things spread among backups and projects. Also, organizing files within a single large space is easier than moving them back and forth between external drives.