One of the perks of a Google One membership is that you get freebies and other benefits every once in a while. The big G has previously bundled a free Nest mini and even a Nest Hub with selected Google One plans in the US and Canada. The company is again running a similar campaign, where it is providing a free Nest Hub to new Google One subscribers.

To be eligible for the promotion, you must subscribe to the 2TB Google One annual plan, which costs $100. A week after you sign up for the plan, you will receive an email with the redemption code and instructions on how to get your Nest Hub (2nd Gen) for free. This is a sweet deal, especially since the smart display itself costs $100. Google will even cover the shipping, so you won't have to pay a dime for getting the smart display.

Screenshot: Moshe

The offer is only available for selected Google accounts in the US and Canada. So, if you don't receive any email about the Nest Hub after subscribing to the 2TB plan, you are probably ineligible. You can try your luck by reaching out to Google's support, though.

Unfortunately, existing Google One subscribers are also not eligible for the offer. You must be a new subscriber and have to pay for the 2TB plan upfront to get the free Nest Hub. So, downgrading to a lower plan and then upgrading to the 2TB annual plan won't work.

It is unclear whether the offer is valid for the 5TB One annual plan. The 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB Google One storage plans are not available with a yearly subscription, so they are ineligible.

The promotion runs through September 15, 2022, or until stocks last. Once you get your hands on the smart display, follow our list of the best Google Nest Hub tips and tricks to get the most out of it.

Thanks: Moshe!