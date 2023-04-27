Computers aren’t the only devices people use for work, nowadays. Smartphone technology has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few years, enabling people to use a range of devices to do their daily tasks.

Of course, though, you need cross-platform software to be able to work with your files across all of your devices. When it comes to PDFs, UPDF is one of the best options on the market, offering support for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

Now, you can bag a huge saving for 54% off UPDF, along with a free lifetime copy of PDF Password Remover and 10GB of free storage on the UPDF cloud.

Key features of UPDF for desktop

UPDF’s desktop software is a full-featured application that gives you the power to do practically anything with your PDF files. The desktop version of UPDF works on the latest versions of Windows and macOS.

PDF Editing : UPDF makes it incredibly easy to edit your PDF files, even if they aren’t saved as editable. You can edit and add text, images, watermarks, hyperlinks, and more to your PDF file. This makes it possible to edit your files and the text/images inside them as if they are a new document in software like Word without changing the file’s format.

: UPDF makes it incredibly easy to edit your PDF files, even if they aren’t saved as editable. You can edit and add text, images, watermarks, hyperlinks, and more to your PDF file. This makes it possible to edit your files and the text/images inside them as if they are a new document in software like Word without changing the file’s format. PDF Reading and Annotations : UPDF can load any PDF file so that you can read it, with a background image changer and dark mode to make it easier to read the content inside. You can also add annotations to your PDF, including text, notes, stickers, signatures, and more. There are more than 100 unique stickers to choose from in the UPDF suite.

: UPDF can load any PDF file so that you can read it, with a background image changer and dark mode to make it easier to read the content inside. You can also add annotations to your PDF, including text, notes, stickers, signatures, and more. There are more than 100 unique stickers to choose from in the UPDF suite. Organize PDF Pages : UPDF lets you organize your PDF pages to make sure that they go in the correct order. You can also remove, rotate, and crop pages, enabling you to add the finishing touches to your PDF files.

: UPDF lets you organize your PDF pages to make sure that they go in the correct order. You can also remove, rotate, and crop pages, enabling you to add the finishing touches to your PDF files. Convert from PDF to Other Formats : Word, Excel, PPT, Images (including PNG, JPEG, BMP, TIFF, and GIF), CSV, Text, RTF, HTML, XML, and PDF/A formats are all supported by UPDF. This makes it easy to export your PDF in file formats that work for you and your team.

: Word, Excel, PPT, Images (including PNG, JPEG, BMP, TIFF, and GIF), CSV, Text, RTF, HTML, XML, and PDF/A formats are all supported by UPDF. This makes it easy to export your PDF in file formats that work for you and your team. OCR Text Recognition: UPDF can take image-based PDFs and turn them into editable and searchable PDFs using OCR’s Text Recognition system.

Key features of UPDF for mobile

While UPDF for Android and iOS has fewer features than its desktop alternative, it still has everything that most users will need when they want to edit PDFs on their smartphones.

Read/View PDFs : UPDF offers a free PDF reader/viewer for Android and iOS devices, rather than forcing you to rely on your device’s browser. You will need to pick up a premium license to use the tool’s other smartphone features.

: UPDF offers a free PDF reader/viewer for Android and iOS devices, rather than forcing you to rely on your device’s browser. You will need to pick up a premium license to use the tool’s other smartphone features. Edit PDF Text and Images : UPDF’s Android and iOS versions both allow you to edit, add, and remove text and images from your PDFs. This gives you a huge amount of power to work on your documents, and this is something that most mobile PDF tools can’t do.

: UPDF’s Android and iOS versions both allow you to edit, add, and remove text and images from your PDFs. This gives you a huge amount of power to work on your documents, and this is something that most mobile PDF tools can’t do. Annotate PDFs : Much like the desktop version of UPDF, the mobile version allows you to add annotations to PDF files. You can add sticky notes, highlight text, choose from 100+ stickers, and a lot more with UPDF for Android.

: Much like the desktop version of UPDF, the mobile version allows you to add annotations to PDF files. You can add sticky notes, highlight text, choose from 100+ stickers, and a lot more with UPDF for Android. Manage PDF Files: UPDF’s mobile application comes with a convenient file manager that enables you to access the PDFs you have on the cloud.

Why choose UPDF?

There are loads of reasons to choose UPDF as your PDF editor of choice. Not only does this software cover all the mobile and desktop platforms you use, but you can also access each version of UPDF with a single subscription. It is common for PDF editing tools to come with different subscription plans for each platform, but not UPDF. You only need to purchase one UPDF license to view, edit, and annotate PDF files on up to four Windows, macOS, iOS, or Android devices.

Alongside working across platforms, UPDF also has a sleek and simple design that anyone can use. This ensures that you can focus on your work, rather than struggling with your PDF editing tools, especially considering UPDF’s high-speed performance.

Take advantage of a great deal and enjoy UPDF features across all platforms for 54% off. This deal also comes with a free lifetime version of PDF Password Remover and 10GB of free storage on the UPDF cloud, adding to the already-great value of this tool.

Act now and save 54% on UPDF

UPDF is offering a limited-time 54% off UPDF with free gifts for Android Police readers. This deal won’t last forever, but you can download a free version of UPDF before deciding if you’d like to commit to a license.

