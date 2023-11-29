Summary Google Drive's revamped document scanner is now available for iPhones and iPads, marking the first time the scanner has been available for iOS devices.

The scanner offers automatic capture, manual capture, and back-to-back shots for multi-page documents, ensuring that users can quickly and efficiently digitize their paperwork.

Google Drive also uses machine learning to suggest relevant titles for scanned documents, although this feature is currently only available in the US.

We all encounter the occasional need to scan documents, be it for work or personal use. Luckily, scanning documents is no longer a tedious chore confined to bulky office machines—just use your smartphone camera. It's pretty straightforward, and there are many apps for it. Google recently upgraded the game with an update to Google Drive's document scanner on Android, and it's bringing the same convenience to iOS devices.

Google announced in a blog post that the iOS version of Drive has finally picked up the new document scanner, which makes document scanning a walk in the park. The revamped scanner boasts a slick Google Drive image viewfinder with easier controls. Plus, there's a new auto-capture mode that snaps a picture as soon as your subject is in line.

After taking a picture of your document, you'll be greeted with a new preview interface packed with tools to fine-tune your scan. It's got handy tools like Crop & Rotate, plus a bunch of filters such as auto, color, and grayscale. And if your scan isn't quite right, you can always retake or delete it. Once you're satisfied, you get to choose the folder to drop your image into.

Whether you're rocking Android or iOS, getting the hang of the fresh Drive scanner is a breeze. Just open the Drive app and tap the camera icon or the "Scan" button under the "+ New" button to launch the viewfinder. It can auto-snap the document for you, or if you're feeling hands-on, manual capture is an option too. You can then review and adjust the scan using the provided tools.

Importing scanned documents from your camera roll also got a lot easier with the latest update. And for iOS users, Drive adds the convenience of its AI-powered title suggestion feature. Simply tap "Save" after scanning your document, and Google's machine learning will automatically suggest a relevant title.

For now, this feature is only available in the US, but we expect it to roll out to other regions in the future. And if you're scanning a receipt, Drive will cleverly append the store location to the automated file name.

Google revealed that the document scanner upgrade is the same technology that powers the Google Pixel camera. The update is now available to all Google Workspace customers and regular users with personal Google accounts. For iOS users, the update is expected to be available to everyone by the end of the month.