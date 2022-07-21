Smartphones may feel a little cramped to binge-watch your favorite TV shows on, but they're still one of the most popular modes of media consumption — evident from Netflix's billion-plus download count on the Play Store. Likely for that reason, the streaming service felt it was important to maintain an official catalog of devices that offer the best viewing experience. The latest additions to that list include a number of phones from Oppo, Asus, and OnePlus.

Several of the following devices have been waiting for Netflix to officially support them in HD and with HDR10, despite being launched several months ago. There's even the likes of the Oppo F19s in there — a phone launched way back in September 2021. That's a budget handset, though, and those aren't exactly given the maximum priority with this. But sometimes flagship devices can take their time too: the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched globally in March this year but was added to the list only recently. Just check out the entire new crop below:

Netflix is available in HD on the Android tablets below. OPPO Pad Air Netflix is available in HD on the Android phones below. Asus ROG Phone 6 Asus ZenFone 9 OnePlus 9RT 5G OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro 5G OnePlus Nord N20 5G OPPO A55s 5G OPPO A76 OPPO A77 5G OPPO A95 OPPO A96 OPPO F19s OPPO F21 Pro OPPO 521 Pro 5G OPPO F21s Pro OPPO F21s Pro 5G OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Lite OPPO Find X5 Pro OPPO K10 OPPO K10 5G OPPO Reno5 5G OPPO Reno6 Lite OPPO Reno7 OPPO Reno7 A OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G OPPO Reno7 5G OPPO Reno7 Z 5G OPPO Reno8 OPPO Reno8 5G OPPO Reno8 Z 5G Netflix is available in HDR10 on the Android devices below. Asus ROG Phone 6 Asus ZenFone 9 OnePlus 9RT 5G OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro 5G OPPO Find X5 OPPO Find X5 Pro

Meanwhile, the Asus ZenFone 9 sets a good example for how things should go, receiving HDR support a full week before its officially announced launch date.