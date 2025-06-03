Summary The Walmart Onn 4K Pro, an affordable Android TV box, receives an unexpected Android 14 update with bug fixes.

The update brings a new boot screen and possibly smoother operation, though some users report system crashes.

The update aligns the Onn 4K Pro closer to Google TV Streamer, making it a favorite budget device.

When it comes to affordable Android-based streaming boxes, Walmart's Onn 4K Pro stands alone at a $50 price point, which is why it's our current best value choice. It's a performant little Android TV box that won't break the bank, but affordable products usually have to cut corners somewhere, and frequent updates aren't something Walmart's Onn is known for, which is why it's exciting to see the company has dropped an Android 14 update out of the blue with a handful of fixes in tow.