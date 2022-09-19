App updates are an integral part of any operating system. They bring new features and fix stability and security issues. When you turn on automatic updates in the Play Store, you don't need to worry about keeping apps up-to-date. However, if you want to update an app where an update isn't available on the Play Store, you can update manually.

A common way to on the best Android phones is via the Google Play Store. However, thanks to Android's open nature, there are other ways to update apps by using third-party apps and websites.

The Google Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones and is the easiest way to update your apps.

Open the Google Play Store. In the upper-right corner, tap your profile photo, and then tap Manage apps & device. 2 Images Close If updates are available, you'll see an Updates available message. You can update apps from this page by tapping Update all. If you want to see all the available updates, tap See details. Tap the small down arrow to reveal the changes the update brings. After you're done looking, tap Update all. 2 Images Close

When a developer pushes an updated version of their app, it may take anywhere from a few hours to a day until it appears on the Play Store. If you've been waiting for a major app update for a long time, you may want to manually install the updated version of the app via an Android Package File.

Android uses Android Package files (APKs) to install apps and services. You can install new apps and update your existing apps using APKs. APK Mirror is amont the most popular APK repositiories. Installing an updated app version via APK Mirror could be tricky and overwhelming as there could be many versions of the app you're trying to update.

If you're not sure what version of the app is installed on your device, go to Settings > Apps > All apps, search and tap the app, and then tap Check version.

While downloading an APK, you'll see a regular APK file and an app bundle containing split APKs. Let's look at how the former works because it's easier to work with. APKs can be installed in a few taps using Android's built-in package installer, whereas an App bundle can be installed using the APK Mirror app or Split APKs installer.

If you're unfamiliar with how to sideload apps, we've created an in-depth guide that will walk you through the process.

The Aurora Store is an open source store for Android apps that's safe and reliable. Most of the popular apps found on the Play Store are available on Aurora Store. Besides installing new applications, the app boasts an updates section where you can install new updates, which arrive quicker than on the Play Store.

Go to the official Aurora Store website. Tap the download link for the stable version. Tap Download anyway and open the file. 2 Images Close Install the app by tapping the Install button. Once installed, open it. 2 Images Close Accept the Terms of service and tap Next. Select Session installer and choose a theme. 2 Images Close Grant all the required permissions. Log in using Google or by creating an Anonymous session. 2 Images Close Go to the Updates tab. Tap the Update button and wait for the download to finish. Tap Update. 2 Images Close

Aurora Store also lets you download apps from F-Droid. F-Droid is another Google Play Store alternative, but with free and open source apps for Android. If you care about your privacy, installing open source apps is a great first step toward protecting it. To enable F-Droid apps on Aurora Store, go to Settings > Filters, and then toggle off Filter F-Droid apps.

Not all third-party app stores can be trusted

It is essential to download apps only from trusted websites as many third-party Android app stores have been caught before for distributing malware. Websites and stores like APK Mirror and Aurora Store either have a huge user base or are open source and, therefore, can be trusted.

If you stumble upon an app store that looks legit, a few minutes of research will go a long way in protecting your privacy. If you simply don't have Google Play Services on your phone or tablet, your best bet is to install the Google Play Store on your device.