Summary Google Keep is preparing a visual update with Material You elements, following a redesign that introduced the FAB last November.

Upcoming changes include a redesigned bottom toolbar with larger icons in rounded bubbles, tweaked image display with rounded corners and margins, and a repositioning of icons within the FAB options.

These interface enhancements have been spotted in a new Google Keep build but are not yet live for users.

Google Keep redesigned its note-taking last November by introducing a new in-app floating action button (FAB), essentially streamlining access to several key note-taking options under one section. Not only did the new FAB consolidate the note-taking options into one place, it also cleared up space previously occupied by a bottom bar, giving the app a more modern look while also allowing notes to extend all the way to the bottom of your device's display.

Now, Google seems to be working on a subsequent Keep update, one that gives the app an even more modern look with additional Material You elements.

Soon after allowing users to "Create text notes with a single tap" with Google Keep version 5.25.102.01.90, Google now seems to be tweaking the way some tools look when you're editing notes.

The changes were first spotted by the folks over at Android Authority in a new Google Keep build, highlighting tweaks made to the app's bottom toolbar — the one that highlights icons for adding attachments, changing note background and color, text formatting, undo, and more options. Those icons within the new build are larger, and now surface within rounded bubbles with their background color determined by your device's theme. Inversely, the icons to select H1 (headline), H2 (subheads), and regular text formatting now appear smaller than before.

The FAB looks different too

Source: Android Authority

Elsewhere, the tech giant is also reportedly tweaking the way images appear within Notes. Currently, when you attach an image, either from your gallery or directly from the camera, it takes up the full width of the screen. With the upcoming change, images could appear with rounded corners and margins around them, potentially creating a more visually welcoming note-taking experience.

Lastly, the note-taking options within the FAB appear to be slightly tweaked within the new build. For reference, each option within the FAB (Audio, Image, Drawing, List, Text) has an associated icon to go with it. Normally, these icons appear to the right of the text. With the new build, however, they now appear on the left. The change is accompanied by overall darker icons and text for the FAB options.

All the changes mentioned above aren't live to try out just yet.