Summary Google is testing UI changes for the Google Home app. In a future build, the tech giant could add a new floating action button (FAB) for adding smart home devices via QR codes.

The bottom navigation bar will be reduced from five to four tabs, with the Settings option being moved to the Google account menu.

New search functionalities will likely be introduced, including a search bar within the Devices tab and a search icon in the Favorites tab, to help users quickly locate their connected devices.

Serving its duty as the central hub for all your smart home needs, the Google Home app not only allows you to add and control smart home devices, it also lets you seamlessly create automations, manage recent activity, utilize Presence Detection for hands-free control, and more.

In its current state, at least for my use case, Google Home is already a more intuitive alternative to the Alexa app, and it looks like future UI tweaks could further enhance the app's usability.