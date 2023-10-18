Summary Fitbit users were disappointed when their steps streak and battery level indicator on the Today tab disappeared after a recent app overhaul.

Google has acknowledged the user feedback and will be bringing back those features in a future update.

The company plans to make improvements to the Today tab layout and spacing, as well as expand the customized focus feature and add a dark mode in the future.

Fitbit has been undergoing a transformation since Google took over, including a recent app redesign. The goal was to streamline the user experience with a simplified three-tab layout, making it easier to navigate and access curated health and fitness content. However, the redesign didn't go quite as smoothly as planned. Many Fitbit users were disappointed to find that their Steps streak, a motivating feature that tracks consecutive days of reaching step goals, had vanished from the app. Additionally, the handy battery level indicator that used to reside on the Today tab was gone. Acknowledging the user feedback, Google is bringing those features back.

The company confirmed through a community page that Steps streak will be returning to the iOS version of the Fitbit app and will also be making its debut on Android. And don't worry about losing your progress; all your previous steps will count towards your streak. Additionally, the company is adding celebration animations to the mobile app to make reaching your goals a bit more rewarding.

Fitbit users can also breathe a sigh of relief as the company has acknowledged the frustration caused by the removal of the battery level indicator from the Today tab. This handy feature, which allowed users to quickly check their device's battery status, will be making a comeback to your favorite Fitbit smartwatch and tracker soon.

Speaking of that tab, its new design, which incorporated elements of Google's Material You design language, aimed to enhance the user experience with a modern aesthetic. However, it didn't sit well with some folks who found that the new look made things less readable, with increased spacing and a less intuitive arrangement of information. Google has taken note of these concerns and is working on improvements to the Today tab, the main dashboard of the app. The company plans to tighten up the spacing and tweak the layout.

The app's new customized focus feature was designed to help users prioritize their health goals by highlighting relevant metrics. For example, if you're aiming for a good night's sleep, the app will put your sleep stats, mindfulness activities, and Zone Minutes front and center, so you can easily track your progress. However, the initial version only offered preset focuses, limiting personalization. Now, Google is expanding this feature, allowing users to create custom focuses tailored to their needs.

Google also seems to recognize that the app's lack of dark mode is a bit of a bummer for those who prefer a less glaring screen experience in low-light conditions. The search giant vows to add this long-overdue feature in the future. This move demonstrates Google's commitment to listening to its user base, despite dragging Fitbit owners through a rollercoaster of changes and integration headaches over the past year.