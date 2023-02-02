REDMAGIC is known for designing unrivaled gaming experiences that enable you to play without limits. They have been leaders in producing the world’s most innovative game-oriented smartphones since 2018, and their newest model is truly a futuristic masterpiece.

So, without further ado, here’s the low-down on all the REDMAGIC 8 Pro’s most exciting features.

Simplistic and futuristic design

The new REDMAGIC 8 Pro comes in two editions, including a transparent iteration, which differs in both look and storage. The MATTE is like the Batmobile of smartphones: sleek and cool on the outside with loads of powerful features packed beneath the surface. This one will give you 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory to house an extensive gaming arsenal. The VOID offers even more substantial storage – 16GB RAM and 512GB of memory – and isn’t afraid to show it off. The transparent and holographic back showcases the RPM high-speed fan with built-in colored lights. You can’t go wrong with either, as both offer the same array of performance-enhancing features listed below.

The fastest chipset ever

After Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in November 2022, REDMAGIC was among the first to report its use in a gaming smartphone. This processor is an AI marvel, allowing for peak speeds of 3.2 GHz of CPU, improved performance and power efficiency, and unparalleled wireless connectivity. You’ll also get optimized space, thanks to UFS 4.0 storage, and the LPDDR5X memory is over 100% faster than its predecessor. Pair all of this with a secondary REDMAGIC dedicated gaming chip – the Red Core 2 – and you’ve got a gaming phone equipped to focus on performance.

A bigger, brighter, and bolder display

This phone takes full-screen to the outer limits with a near bezel-less display and a 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. And why not? When you have a screen that’s this enhanced, you want as much of it as you can get with no distractions. The front-facing camera uses Nubia’s second generation of under-display camera technology, offering more than 2-megapixels hidden beneath the surface. The uninterrupted 6.8 inch AMOLED display uses an enhanced FHD screen resolution of 1116 x 2480 pixels showcasing 16 million colors.

The ultra-sensitive 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate and rapid 120Hz screen refresh rate are among the highest in its class, meaning this phone stays with you for every step of your game.

Feels as cool as it looks

You keep your cool while gaming and so should your device, which is why the REDMAGIC 8 Pro boasts an upgraded ICE 11 cooling system with 10 layers for heat dissipation. This includes the same iconic 20,000 RPM high-speed turbofan from the last edition. This fan, with its ultra-thin shark fin blades, works like an F1 racing engine in your phone. In the translucent model, you’ll see the fan’s RGB fluorescent colors, but you won't hear or feel it thanks to the multidimensional layers.

In this new model’s upgrade, the three-dimensional vapor chamber and liquid cooling plate fitted over the battery at the back of the phone have been expanded to 2068mm³. Additionally, an extra layer of graphene has been placed under the screen to reduce screen temperature by spreading it across the surface. Both these added features mean your phone will stay cool to the touch from front to back.

Ridiculously rapid response

When it comes to mobile gaming, sensitive shoulder triggers can offer a huge advantage. You can see the results of a finger input instantly, and the smoother your textile experience is, the smoother your game will go. The triggers on the REDMAGIC 8 Pro are touch sensitive, with a refresh rate of 520Hz and a response rate of up to 7.4 ms, making for an ultra-responsive game experience. You can map the triggers to different spots on the screen, and set them to different uses depending on your preferences. They are easy to configure and work with any game that responds to finger taps. Try it out on games like Fortnite, Asphalt Legends, and Genshin Impact, to start.

Super long-lasting battery

Optimized for fast charging and extended battery life, this phone is game-ready when you are. It can fully recharge in under 43 minutes, thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology and the 65W dual-cell battery. Two 3000mAh batteries mean you’ve got a total 6000mAh battery, equal to more than a full day of charge. The battery is small and lightweight, and as previously mentioned, will stay cool no matter what.

Up your game with the REDMAGIC 8 Pro

When it comes to the REDMAGIC 8 Pro, there are so many advanced features, you’re just going to have to experience it for yourself. Nothing compares to seeing the RGB lighting; hearing the dual speaker surround sound; and feeling the vibration of the symmetric dual X-axis linear motors during a high-stakes game. Get your hands on one today.

