Samsung Galaxy S24 Series $800 $860 Save $60 Now that preorders are open, Best Buy's offering not just the typical money off for trade-ins, but also an instant discount for signing up now and a digital gift card good for anything at the store or on the website, valued at up to $150. But act fast, because we're not certain exactly how long this deal will last. Galaxy S24 at Best Buy Galaxy S24+ at Best Buy Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy

Active right now, preordering at Best Buy nets you up to several hundred off each of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones via trade-in, but that's not all. It's also offering a free upgrade to the second tier of storage, and e-gift cards of up to $150 on anything at Best Buy, in person or online. If you're itching to jump into Samsung's new AI playground and moving from the right high-end phone, that means you could get your hands on an S24+ for as little as $250.

In other words, a Best Buy preorder's a great way to get your hands on Samsung's new flagship at a great price, even if you recently splashed out on a high-end phone that you'd normally hold onto for a couple of years. It's the perfect opportunity for AI fanatics, Galaxy enthusiasts, and anybody who bought an expensive flagship in the last but wasn't too jazzed about how it turned out.

Why you can't ignore Best Buy's Galaxy S24 deals

Flagship phones like these aren't cheap, especially if you want anything more than the base level of storage. Right off the bat, ordering before the release date gets you one storage level higher, for the same price. That's especially pertinent now that these high-speed devices can play HDR10+ videos and run resource-intensive games so well. You can also trade a wide variety of phones in for a price reduction ranging from about $20 all the way to $750.

To stand out from the other great Galaxy S24 deals, Best Buy upped the game by offering digital gift cards valid for in-store or online purchases. The most popular variant for years, the S24 Ultra, comes with a $150 gift card, while the base model and Plus versions get you $50 and $150, respectively, to spend on other gadgets, like wireless headphones or an eye-catching case.

While they may not seem like revolutionary upgrades to their S23 counterparts at first glance, the entire S24 family's equipped with components upgraded enough to ensure the flagship handsets continue to perform flawlessly throughout their impressive 7-year Android update lifespan. Considering Samsung's new commitment to providing cutting-edge software features for years to come, it's the perfect time to invest.