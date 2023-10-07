As smartphones and tablets become more powerful, it's common for them to be used as a primary device in place of laptop and desktop computers. Even though many tasks that were once the exclusive domain of traditional computers are intuitive to accomplish on your smartphone, some tasks, like unzipping a compressed file, aren't as simple to manage on an Android device, even if you have one of the best Android tablets.

How to unzip files on a smartphone or tablet

When it comes to opening ZIP files on your phone, you might not have access to desktop tools like 7zip, but you have options. Most file manager apps have basic decompression functionality, but if you want a full feature set, you'll need to turn to a third-party app on the Google Play Store dedicated to handling archive files.

How to unzip a file using Files by Google

The easiest way to open a ZIP file on an Android phone is with the Files by Google app (formerly just the Files app). It's primarily a file management tool, but it also functions as a ZIP extractor.

Open Files by Google and navigate to the directory in which you downloaded your compressed file. It's most likely in your Downloads directory. Find your ZIP file and tap it. 2 Images Close This opens a modal window that displays all the files compressed in the archive. Select Extract to decompress your files. When everything is done decompressing, another modal pops up. Tap Done to finish. 2 Images Close

After your files are extracted from the ZIP file, you'll find them in the same directory as the original ZIP file.

How to unzip a file using RAR

If you've been using a computer for a while, you probably remember installing WinRAR on every operating system between Windows 95 and Windows 10. RAR is made by the same people, and it's one of the best at what it does. After you've opened the app and moved to the directory where you downloaded your archive file, you have a few options to extract your files.

The simplest way is to long press the archive file you want to decompress. This opens a modal window with some options for you to choose from.

Extract to dank-memes/ creates a new directory with the same name as your file in which to extract your files.

creates a new directory with the same name as your file in which to extract your files. Extract here extracts the files into the same directory in which you have your archive file.

extracts the files into the same directory in which you have your archive file. Extract files lets you choose a directory in which to extract your files.

2 Images Close

Alternatively, you can use the on-screen icon to open your archive file.

Select the checkbox next to the file you want to open. Tap the icon with the up arrow at the top of the screen. In the new Extraction options window, tap Browse to choose where to extract your files to. When you're ready to extract your files, tap OK. 2 Images Close

You can also elect to only extract some of the files in your archive file.

Tap the archive that contains the files you want to extract. Close Select the checkboxes next to the files you want to extract. Long press one of the files you selected to bring up the modal window with extraction options, or press the extract icon to open the Extraction options menu.

RAR has a shallow learning curve and acts as a simple file manager in a pinch.

How to unzip a file using ZArchiver

ZArchiver is another great unzipping app that's been around for over 10 years, has over 100 million installs, and has good reviews.

Open the ZArchiver app and navigate to the directory in which you downloaded your archive file. Scroll to the file you want to open and tap it. Select where you want to extract your files. 2 Images Close

ZArchiver and RAR can handle decompressing more file types than Files by Google, although Files by Google is a better file manager. If you're only worried about unzipping files, RAR has a slight edge over ZArchiver because it lets you select which files to extract from an archive. It also handles decompressing more than one file at a time.

File type compatibility ZIP RAR TAR 7z ISO Files by Google ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ RAR ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ZArchiver ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

How to zip files on a smartphone or tablet

Compressing files is a great way to manage file size, but it's also a good way to simplify sending multiple files at once through your Gmail. It's a good reason to get a dedicated unzipping Android app since many file managers (such as Files by Google) can unzip files but can't compress them.

How to compress a file using RAR

Open RAR and navigate to the directory which contains the files you want to compress. Select the files you want to archive. You can select all by long pressing any of the selection boxes. Long press one of your selected files to choose how you want to archive your files. Add to dankmemes.rar creates a RAR file containing your selected files in the current directory.

creates a RAR file containing your selected files in the current directory. Add to archive opens the Archiving options menu, which lets you choose where to create the archive, the file name, whether to save it as a ZIP or a RAR, and whether to include a password to decompress the file. Alternatively, tap the icon with the plus arrow at the top of the screen to open the Archiving options menu. 3 Images Close

How to compress a file using ZArchiver

Begin by opening ZArchiver and going to the directory that contains the files you want to compress.

To compress one file:

Tap the file you wish to compress. Then, from the pop-up menu, select whether to compress the file to ZIP, 7z, or another format. If you select Compress to *.zip or Compress to *.7z, your archive file is created in the current directory. If you select Compress, choose where your archive file will be saved.

3 Images Close

To compress more than one file:

Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Then, select Multi-select. 2 Images Close Tap to select the files you want to add to your archive file, then tap the checkmark in the lower-right corner. Long press the parent directory icon to select all files. Touch any selected file to bring up a pop-up menu, then choose how you want to save your file. 2 Images Close Alternatively, tap the grid icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, then select Compress. Close

To compress a directory:

Navigate to the parent directory of the directory you want to archive. Long press the directory to be compressed. From the pop-up menu, select how you want to compress your files.

The biggest advantage ZArchiver has over RAR is its ability to create more file types. RAR can only create RAR and ZIP files, whereas ZArchiver can create TAR, 7z, and many more file types.

File type compatibility ZIP RAR TAR 7z RAR ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ZArchiver ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

This is ourselves under compression

When you wrap your head around the basic process to zip and unzip a file, you can manage it in any app, whether it's on Android, iPhone, MacOS, or Windows. File compression is great for making large files smaller and for archiving and compressing multiple files into one file. This compression is popular for saving bandwidth when you send a file, but if you want more storage space on your phone, check out our guide to freeing up space on your phone or tablet.