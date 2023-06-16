The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings are among the best Android phones on the market. And while their camera performance is impressive, there are some bugs, especially related to HDR processing. In May 2023, reports emerged that Samsung was working on a big camera-focused update for its 2023 flagship lineup to address these shortcomings. That firmware is now rolling out and even includes the June 2023 security patch.

Samsung's official change log for the massive AWF1 2.2GB update reveals little about what's changed. But early reports on Twitter point to the build including a 2x zoom option in Portrait mode. There should also be other improvements to the camera and HDR processing, but we will have to wait for a wider release to know more about them.

This update could also contain a fix for the S23's bananagate issue.

A Samsung community forum moderator (via @Tarunvats33) has revealed that the update was under development for the last three months, with the company trying to fix as many reported bugs as possible. He also confirmed the firmware would arrive in Korea later in June.

This is the second major camera-focused update that Samsung has released for the Galaxy S23 series. The previous firmware dropped in April 2023, improving the autofocus speed and enhancing the stabilization while recording Full HD 60fps videos.

For now, the Galaxy S23 series' AWF1 build is live in some Asian markets like Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. A wider European and US release should commence next week.