Email newsletters keep you up to date on trends and offers, but they can become repetitive or spammy. Typically, you can remove yourself from a mailing list if you tap an unsubscribe button. Gmail doesn't provide the option to opt out from multiple senders at once. Instead, it supports add-ons that can do it. They work on your personal computer and mobile devices. If they don't, use alternative methods. Here are all the ways to bulk unsubscribe from Gmail messages.

Email Studio for Gmail has many tools in one. The extension is on the official Google Workspace Marketplace, which makes it trustworthy. Still, you want to do personal research and be careful, as the app requires access to your data.

Email Studio allows you to set an unsubscribe rule that applies to one sender at a time. It may not be what you want, but the add-on performs multiple actions at once. You can unsubscribe from an email and mass delete previous emails or archive them simultaneously. You'll no longer receive a sender's messages even if you uninstall the add-on. You can always create more rules for different senders to clean up your emails in no time.

When you install the add-on via a PC, it automatically appears on the mobile app if you signed in with the same account. You can still install it from the Workspace Marketplace if you can't access a PC. Here's how to use Email Studio on the PC and mobile version of Gmail.

From your PC browser, visit mail.google.com. Ensure you're signed in to the correct Google account. Tap + in the right sidebar that holds your add-ons. This action launches the Google Workspace Marketplace. Search for Email Studio from Digital Inspiration. Click the add-on when you see it. Then select Install. Follow the prompts to install the add-on. Return to Gmail. Click the add-on in the right sidebar to open it. Select Email Clean Up. Your browser launches the tool in a new tab. Click New rule. Fill in the conditions and required actions. Check the Unsubscribe from List box. Then click Save. Click Run to apply the conditions.

Install Email Studio if you haven't already done so. Go to workspace.google.com on your mobile browser and search for the add-on. Open the Gmail app and tap any email to view it. Select the Email Studio icon from the available add-ons. You'll find it as a paper plane at the bottom of the email. Tap Email Clean Up. The tool launches on your default web browser. Tap New rule and fill in the conditions and required actions. Check the Unsubscribe from List box. Tap Save, then select Run to execute the unsubscribe command.

How to filter and block bulk messages on Gmail

Gmail filters work similarly to the Email Studio add-on. You set the search criteria, and the app automatically finds messages that match them. The difference is that there isn't an unsubscribe option, and you must mass delete or archive emails. You can select all the search results and delete them instantly.

While this action removes unwanted emails from your view, newsletter providers still retain your information. It only affects how emails appear in your inbox, not your subscription status with the sender. Likewise, reporting and blocking Gmail messages doesn't erase your information from their database. The messages only move to the Spam folder, which counts toward your account's storage.

If you want things done right, do it yourself. Third-party add-ons and Gmail filters can miss key criteria and retain unwanted messages. Plus, add-ons require access to your emails and collect your data, which is a security risk. It's time-consuming to unsubscribe from emails one by one. However, canceling each subscription is now easier as Google added the unsubscribe button as a hover option on the web app.

On the mobile app, it's at the top of the screen beside the sender's email address.

Google may be nudging you to be more mindful

Unsubscribing from email newsletters is one way to reduce spam on Gmail. Yet, Google is taking its time to add useful buttons. The select all option was needed for deleting multiple emails at once. But it only rolled out earlier this year. Whether Google plans to release a similar feature for unsubscribing emails is uncertain. But it may be good that we don't have it yet. When you have to click "unsubscribe" manually, it gives you time to think about whether you want to let go of those recurring emails.