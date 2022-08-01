In the digital age, email is one of the most used forms of communication in personal and professional life. Email is a great way to communicate, but it is often more formal than messaging or calling someone. People often get terrible anxiety when they realize there's a giant typo or they have the wrong recipient's address in an email they just sent.

Even though proofreading on the big screen of one of the best Chromebooks will likely combat this issue, Gmail created an undo send feature that lets you take back the email before it gets to your recipients. This guide looks at what the undo send feature in Gmail is, how to enable it, and how it works.

What is Undo Send in Gmail?

Undo Send is a feature that lets you unsend your emails once you've pressed the Send button. This feature started as a Gmail Labs feature but eventually rolled out to the public on desktop in 2015 and Android users in 2018. It's available to both regular and Workspace users, so anyone with a Gmail account can take advantage of it.

To use the feature, you'll enable it and select the amount of time you want the feature to be available. Then, once you compose and send an email, you'll see the usual message sent popup, now with the Undo button available for your specified amount of time.

The way this feature works is simple. Even though you've pressed the Send button, Gmail holds your email for the time period you set. Once that time frame passes, Gmail sends the email. Even though Google could probably program a way to take back sent emails on the Gmail server, it would not work for recipients who use other email accounts like those from Microsoft and Apple. Therefore, holding the email is the best way to make sure you can use the feature correctly and double-check for mistakes.

How to enable Undo Send in Gmail

Before you can unsend an email in Gmail, you must create a delay between clicking the Send button and when Gmail sends the email. To begin, open your Gmail inbox in a browser and follow these steps:

Click the Settings icon (shaped like a cog) in the upper-right corner to open Settings. In the Settings popup, click See all settings to open the full settings page. On the Settings page, in the General tab, find an option called Undo Send and use the drop-down menu to change the cancellation period. You can adjust the time frame to wait before sending Gmail messages from 5 to 30 seconds. After making the necessary changes to the Undo Send options, scroll down to the bottom of the Settings page and click Save Changes to save the new configuration.

Now that you have enabled a sending delay, you can unsend emails when you realize you made a mistake. You still need to be careful since the maximum delay is only 30 seconds, which doesn't give you much time to review an email. Still, you should be able to catch a missing attachment or major typo before the email goes through.

How to unsend a Gmail message from your web browser

Let's look at how to use the unsend feature in Gmail now that you've gone through the effort to set it up. You can use the feature on both mobile and desktop versions of Gmail.

To undo sending a Gmail email from a desktop browser, follow these steps after you click Send on your ill-fated email:

Create a new message in Gmail for the web and click Send. After you click Send, the message sent popup appears at the bottom of the page. You will also see View Message and Undo Send options. Click the Undo button in the popup to cancel the email and return to the editor to correct your mistake.

How to unsend an email from your mobile device

The Gmail mobile app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets. There's also an iOS app for iPhone and iPad users. If you tend to send emails on the go, you're likely familiar with the dread of fat-fingering an email while typing on your phone screen. The process for unsending Gmail messages is as simple in the Gmail app as it is from a web browser.

Compose a new email in the mobile app and tap Send. A small dialog box at the bottom of the screen confirms the email was sent. You'll also see an Undo option on the right in the popup. Tap the Undo button to unsend the email and return to the text editor. Close

Once the send cancellation period ends, you're out of luck and can't undo sending the email anymore. Instead, you'll have to follow up and apologize for your mistake.

Make Gmail work for you

The main benefits of unsending emails in Gmail are obvious. The feature exists for those times when you realize only slightly too late that you forgot to attach a file, made a spelling mistake, or accidentally tapped reply all. If you are working late and want to remember to send an email without bothering the person at that moment, schedule an email in Gmail. This also gives you time to look back and revise the email without using the undo send feature.