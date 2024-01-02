Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will launch on January 17, 2024, a month earlier than its predecessor, making it the first major smartphone unveiling of the new year.

The launch event will take place at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California and will be livestreamed on platforms like YouTube.

The new Galaxy devices are expected to include the S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24 models, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in the US and featuring AI features. Specific details on new features and upgrades are yet unknown.

In an attempt to draw first blood and set a precedent for the industry, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will launch on January 17, 2024 — a whole month earlier than the S23 lineup. With this, Samsung will have the first major smartphone unveiling of the new year.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California at 10 am local time (1 pm ET). If that venue sounds familiar, that’s because it is the home arena of the NHL team San Jose Sharks. You’ll also be able to catch the new product announcement via livestreams on platforms such as YouTube.

Notably, the company shares that “Samsung will unveil the newest additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio”, which could be an indication that only new smartphones and no ecosystem products will take the stage. So, if you were hoping for a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Buds 3, you will probably have to wait until the second half of 2024, when the new foldables are launched.

The company's animated invite puts the focus entirely on its new Galaxy AI platform. We've already seen Samsung announce a live translation feature for phone calls, but rumors point towards a whole slate of other AI-powered tools, including some designed to go head-to-head with what we've seen on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Source: Samsung

Along with the confirmation, Samsung also shared details of preorder offers. Customers in the US can now claim “Reserve” offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices for a limited time, until January 16. Orders on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app will receive a $50 Reserve credit when they purchase the device. This is a no-commitment offer: customers only need to register their interest by sharing their name and email to be able to redeem the credit.

There are also additional offers for eligible students, military, first responders, and corporate partner employees. Mind you, these are blind pre-orders — you will have to confirm your interest without knowing the final specifications and pricing of the products.

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Luckily, there have been ample leaks over the last few weeks that have given us a good idea about what to expect from Samsung’s next flagship, including rumors that pointed to the now official January 17 launch date. As in the years past, there will be three models in the lineup: the S24 Ultra, the S24+ and the S24. All of them will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, helping to bring those AI-powered features to customers.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the biggest of the trio with a 6.8-inch screen, built-in S-Pen stylus, titanium construction, and a new quad-camera array that will be capable of shooting 100x zoom shots, even though it is likely to ditch the 10x telephoto lens.

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S24+

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ should be slightly smaller in size and battery capacity, along with three camera sensors at different focal lengths. The regular S24 is likely to have similar specs but in an even smaller body — making it one of the few compact premium Android phones available today.

Specific details on the new features and upgrades are yet unknown, but with the official launch date now in the open, it’s only a matter of a few weeks till we learn more about them.