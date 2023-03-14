Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $900 $1300 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers all the performance and features you'd expect in a flagship device. It may be a year old, but it can still hold its own with a majority of the new Android phones. Take advantage of this discount, and pick one up. $900 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra only just launched, and if you want to pick one up, you're going to have to fork over at least $1,200. Sure, we've seen some good deals on the new S23 models, but they've all required stuff like a pre-order, trading in an old phone, or jumping through a bunch of hoops with a carrier. What if you could just get the 256GB model of last year's S22 Ultra at a significant discount, without any of those headaches? That's just what's going on right now, and if you're cool with a slightly more mature flagship, this phone can be yours for just $900.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't a massive upgrade over the S22. Sure, it has that awesome new 200MP camera, better battery life, and a handful of other spec bumps and improvements, but on paper, the two phones appear very similar. In addition to looking nearly identical, they both have 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz displays, both come in 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations, and both support the same wireless and cellular technologies. They're IP68-rated, meaning they can be completely submerged in water for 30 minutes, and they can both fast-charge at 45W. So really you just have to ask yourself, are the new camera and a handful of improvements really worth the extra $300?

AP Phones Editor Will Sattelberg may have said it best in our review of the S23 Ultra: "...if your current daily driver is serving you just fine, you shouldn't feel pressure to upgrade. Galaxy S22 Ultra owners certainly fall in this category." That should tell you all you need to know about whether the S23 is worth the extra money or not. Today's deal is only for the Phantom Black colorway, but if you're ok with the lack of color selection, this discount on the S22 Ultra is one of the most tempting values available right now on flagship Android phones. Pick one up, and then be sure to check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.