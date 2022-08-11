If you’re picking up a Samsung phone or already have one in the bag, you’re probably also looking for a charging solution since the company doesn’t ship charging bricks anymore with its Galaxy series devices. There are plenty of wired solutions to pick from, but if you’re looking for a wireless charger, you’ll want to draw your attention to the sleek and affordable Spigen ArcField wireless charger — the only third-party charger that supports maximum charging speeds for Galaxy devices.

The charger is certified by Samsung and supports Samsung Super Fast Wireless Charging, which means it can deliver up to 15W charging speeds to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Until now, Samsung’s first-party offerings were the only ones capable of doing so, and more choices are always welcome.

The Spigen ArcField is sleek, and the dual-tone metallic grey and black finish lends it a classy look — a great addition to your desk or your bedside table. It comes with a ~6 feet USB Type-C to Type-C cable that gives you the freedom to move it around and place wherever you’d like it. In the case even that doesn’t prove to be long enough, you can switch it out with a longer cable since it's detachable from the charging stand.

The charger boasts Airboost technology that automatically switches between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W, depending on the device’s power needs. There’s overheat protection in place, too, that prevents the device from overheating by optimizing power delivery. The good thing is that it’s not limited to work only with Samsung phones; it can juice up any Qi-enabled wireless chargeable device, Apple iPhones and Google Pixels included.

You’ll be happy to learn that it supports landscape wireless charging apart from the usual portrait orientation charging. This is extremely handy if you’re trying to catch a video or want to use wired earphones while charging your phone. Given the design of the wireless charging stand, it's tough to misalign your phone, but the prominent LED indicator will let you know if the phone is not being charged.

The charger requires a 25W USB PD brick to provide maximum charging speeds for Samsung devices. If you don’t own a brick already, you might want to get the ArcStation Pro 45W GaN charger that can also provide the maximum wired charging speeds for your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a compact form factor.

The ArcShield Wireless Charger retails for $89.99.

Buy at the Spigen online store