Key Takeaways United Airlines partners with SpaceX's Starlink for free high-speed Wi-Fi on flights starting in 2025.

Current in-flight Wi-Fi often has weak signals and high costs, but Starlink’s satellite network promises to fix this by providing a strong signal directly to planes.

Testing begins early 2025, with Starlink Wi-Fi available on United’s entire fleet of over 1,000 planes later that year.

Being stuck mid-flight, wishing for Wi-Fi, but instead hitting with a frustrating dead zone is a common struggle for air travelers. Looking ahead, United Airlines and SpaceX are joining forces to bring high-speed Wi-Fi to passenger flights, aiming to solve the in-flight connectivity issue once and for all.

In a press release, United Airlines announced a big upgrade to its in-flight Wi-Fi. Starting in 2025, it is partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink to equip all its planes with free, high-speed satellite internet, giving passengers a seamless connection throughout their flight without paying for an upcharge.

In-flight Wi-Fi is usually plagued by various issues: it's hard to access, has a weak signal, and costs too much. Compared to the seamless internet we’re used to on the ground, the spotty service in the air can be frustrating for travelers. Enter Starlink, Elon Musk's game-changing satellite internet solution. Using a network of satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink provides a strong, reliable signal to planes with just the installation of a Starlink antenna.

Great news for travelers, but it's a long haul

United Airlines will offer free Starlink Wi-Fi from the moment passengers board until they land, just like other airlines using the service. Testing is set to kick off in early 2025, with the full rollout of Starlink later that year. United plans to upgrade its entire fleet of over 1,000 planes with Starlink Wi-Fi in the years to come.

This announcement marks a big win for travelers, as current in-flight Wi-Fi often struggles with slow speeds and unreliable connections. The main issue is the distance between devices and the signal source. Starlink changes that by placing its receivers much closer to the signal, even at 35,000 feet.

Right now, only JSX and Hawaiian Airlines offer high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi in the US. United Airlines adding Starlink will push other airlines to up their in-flight Wi-Fi game. Plus, it’s the biggest use of SpaceX’s low-Earth-orbit satellite network in commercial aviation so far.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile recently tested an emergency alert through Starlink, building on its 2022 deal with SpaceX to let T-Mobile users text, call, and use their devices via Starlink’s network.