MWC 2025 followed its usual course, with brands showing off their latest and greatest. Honor unveiled a new smartwatch with incredible battery life and Samsung showcased a wild gaming-focused foldable handset. While we saw some of the best products of MWC 2025, beyond the big announcements, some quirky yet fun gadgets caught my attention. Here are the weird yet awesome gadgets I spent time with at MWC 2025.

7 Xiaomi Buds Pro 5 with Wi-Fi for lossless audio

Earbuds that ditch Bluetooth for even better sound quality

Wireless earbuds are incredibly convenient. However, if you're an audiophile, you know how Bluetooth compression can ruin sound quality. Since Bluetooth has a limited data bandwidth, listening to lossless audio on wireless earbuds has never been ideal. That's where Xiaomi Buds Pro 5 Wi-Fi comes in.

Unveiled at MWC 2025, these earbuds ditch Bluetooth for Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for lossless audio streaming. Instead of compressing audio, they rely on Wi-Fi for faster, uncompressed data transfer. Xiaomi says the Buds Pro 5 (Wi-Fi) supports 4.2Mbps bandwidth and can stream 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio. Qualcomm's S7 Pro chipset, which has the XPAN technology under the hood to transmit audio over Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth, makes this possible.

The only catch? These earbuds only work with the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra for Wi-Fi audio, though Xiaomi says support for more devices is coming. They still work when paired with a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel, but only over Bluetooth. Even so, Xiaomi proved that wireless earbuds don't have to sacrifice sound quality.

6 Xiaomi 15 concept phone with a magnetically attached camera lens

Is this the future of smartphone photography?