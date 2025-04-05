Countless apps enter the Google Play Store every day. Play Protect scans them for harmful behavior, and the company removes the harmful ones. However, some slip through detection and gain entry to Android devices. Seemingly legitimate titles are not exempt from malware. Cybercriminals exploit every opportunity to hide malicious code inside them. While we rely on apps daily, you can manage how much they affect your life. If you're unsure which ones to eliminate, here are the most notorious apps to uninstall now.

7 Social media apps