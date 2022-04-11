A 5G BlackBerry phone was promised by OnwardMobility way back in 2020, but the company confirmed in February that it wouldn't be releasing the highly anticipated phone. Now, Unihertz is one of the few brands making QWERTY keyboard phones, and a teaser suggests a new one is on the way.

The Unihertz brand is known for making unique smartphones, and a new teaser (via Phone Arena) has suggested it will be making a phone that has a similar feel to older BlackBerry phones. Unihertz has made QWERTY keyboard phones before, with the latest being the Titan Pocket from 2021.

The company's teaser doesn't show much in its original form, but you can just make out the QWERTY keyboard. If you increase the brightness of the image (hat tip to Shiura on Twitter for the idea), it reveals a phone that looks similar to the BlackBerry KEY2. You can see a relatively large screen taking up at least two-thirds of the front of the phone with a small QWERTY keyboard taking up the bottom third.

Source: Unihertz

Little else is known about this device, and we don't even know its name. There's no guarantee this phone will come with 5G connectivity either. Unihertz has made 5G phones in the past, but it hasn't yet included the technology on any of its QWERTY keyboard phones. This may be the brand's best opportunity, especially now the BlackBerry 5G is confirmed dead.

