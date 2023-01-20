The Unihertz Tank delivers up to 100 days on a single charge and better performance than most rugged smartphones

Rugged smartphones tend to only be good at one thing: being rugged. They can survive going through a window, but scrolling Instagram or watching videos on a decent display is often too much to ask. It’s that perception that the Unihertz Tank is seeking to change. It has all the qualities you want in a good rugged device without losing out on essential smartphone features.

Unihertz Tank 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Unihertz Tank can last up to 100 days on a single charge with its massive 22,000maH battery. It also provides best-in-class performance for rugged smartphones. Specifications SoC: Mediatek Helio G99

Mediatek Helio G99 Display: 6.81" 2340x1080

6.81" 2340x1080 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Battery: 22,000mAh

22,000mAh Ports: USB-C

USB-C Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth

4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth Dimensions: 175.6 x 85.30 x 23.0 mm

175.6 x 85.30 x 23.0 mm Colors: Slate

Slate Display type: LCD

LCD Weight: 560g

560g Charging: USB-C

USB-C IP Rating: IP68, MIL-STD-810H

IP68, MIL-STD-810H Price: 369

369 RAM and Storage: 8GB, 256GB

8GB, 256GB Micro SD card support: No

No Brand: Unihertz

Unihertz Camera (Rear, Front): 108MP main, 20MP IR camera, 32MP front Pros Incredible battery life

1,200 lumen flashlight

Crisp display Cons Heavy device

Few software updates

Poor camera performance Buy This Product Unihertz Tank Shop at Amazon Shop at Unihertz

Price and availability

The Unihertz Tank is available through Unihertz and AliExpress for $369. Compared to similar ultra-durable smartphones, it’s a competitive price. The CAT S62 phone retails for $649, while the AGM H5 Pro is listed for $249. While the Tank is more expensive than the H5 Pro, its feature set is significantly more impressive.

The Tank works on Verizon and T-Mobile networks, including their MVNOs. Unfortunately, it's not compatible with AT&T's network.

Design, hardware, and what’s in the box

The Tank is a beefy boy (insert your favorite chonky cat meme here). It weighs 560g, just under one and a quarter pounds. The bulk of that weight is a direct consequence of one of the main selling points of the Tank: its 22,000mah battery. A 66W charger is provided in the box to help power that large battery. With those charging speeds, the Unihertz goes from 0% to fully charged in two and a half hours.

Also included in the box are an extra glass screen protector (one comes pre-installed on the Tank), a SIM tool, and a USB-C- to-USB-C charging cable. The Tank’s build quality lives up to its name, which is coated in aluminum alloy and soft-touch TPU plastic. It meets MIL-STD-810H military requirements and is IP68 certified.

On the back, the 1,200-lumen camping lamp greets you. In testing, this lamp could turn even the darkest of nights into daylight. Whether you seek a safe camping spot for the evening or a safety light for a construction site early in the morning, the Tank can do the job. Its software includes multiple brightness settings, including the ability to signal SOS to any aircraft overhead.

The right side of the device holds the volume rocker and the power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Unihertz’s programmable key is on the left side, which supports a wide variety of functions. You’ll also find a slightly indented metal key above it, capable of activating the camping lamp with a long press.

On the top of the Tank is the dual-SIM card slot, along with an IR blaster for all your remote control needs. Unfortunately, there’s no microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Display: How does it look?

In addition to the battery, the display is another space where the Tank manages to separate itself from the competition. It features a 6.8-inch, 1080p panel at 60hz. At this screen size, the resolution makes all the difference. The AGM H5 Pro only has a 720p screen at 6.7 inches, and you’ll find yourself counting pixels.

The quality of the display surprised me at this price point. It’s bright enough for easy viewing outdoors. YouTube videos and Twitch streams looked sharp. I am used to missing my flagship smartphone displays whenever I test a rugged phone, but that was not the case with this device.

Software

The Unihertz Tank comes with Android 12 out of the box. While Unihertz has improved with software updates over the years — past devices often received just one update yearly — current models usually see two or three patches per year. While this still isn’t on par with something like a Pixel, it is still much better than the rugged phone competition. The Tank is running the November 2022 security patch and has received several updates since its launch. However, it's unclear if and when it may get Android 13.

For what it’s worth, Unihertz does a great job with Android 12. The notification shade feels very much like the Pixel experience. Material You – Google’s customizable design – is muted but present. The color changes to the system UI are not as noticeable as they are on Google devices.

I like that Unihertz doesn’t include bloatware on its devices. Too often, budget and rugged devices are bogged down by pre-installed programs. The company does include a useful toolbox for operating the camping lamp and other functions, but the rest of the device is free from excess fat.

Performance: Show me the power

The Unihertz Tank punches above its weight with performance. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G99, which provides a consistently smooth experience. I also love the power efficiency-to-performance ratio. You get more than enough horsepower for daily tasks without losing out on battery life.

Social apps like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook are a breeze on the Tank. I experienced only a few moments of slowdown or stutters when juggling multiple apps. You can stream video without hiccups, and daily tasks such as email and calls are handled easily.

The 8GB of RAM helps keep more apps and Chrome tabs cached. I love that Unihertz included this much memory, rather than the 6GB you usually see in this price range. I wish more budget phone manufacturers would prioritize RAM over flashier features, such as higher refresh rates. The Tank ships with 256GB of internal storage, which eases the lack of a MicroSD card slot.

Gaming is a wonderful experience on the Tank. The MediaTek Helio G99 prides itself on high-performance gaming, and the Unihertz is no exception. Call of Duty runs well on higher settings, and Genshin Impact — a typically demanding game — is easily played on medium settings. I recommend propping it up on a desk and using a controller to avoid holding this hefty beast during longer gaming sessions, though.

Battery life: How long does it last?

The Tank isn’t joking around with its 22,000mah battery. Unihertz boasts the Tank can last up to 100 days on standby, with over a month of battery life on mixed-use. I can vouch for the incredible standby stamina of the Tank. I left it alone for five days and returned to find it had dropped just 1% in that time.

As you’d expect, the Tank’s battery is also efficient throughout regular use. Three and a half hours of YouTube playback resulted in a 1% drop in battery; scrolling through TikTok for 30 minutes didn’t even phase it. While you’ll have to make do with the sheer weight of this device, its battery truly delivers on performance.

The extended battery life allows for some real flexibility. Headed into the woods for a long weekend of camping? No need to bring multiple battery banks or those painfully slow solar chargers. A shorter weekend trip means you won’t need to worry about packing additional wires or plugs. And if you want to leave your work phone in your car or truck overnight, it’s an ideal device. It’ll be ready to go the next morning, likely with the same level of battery life as the day before.

The large battery capacity allows the Tank to be used as a portable charger. You can charge other devices using the Tank battery; all you need to do is plug them into the USB-C port.

Camera: Do pictures work well?

The Unihertz Tank features three rear-facing cameras. A 108-megapixel sensor handles the main camera duties for the Tank. A 20-megapixel IR sensor handles night vision photos and video with a 2-megapixel macro camera in support. There is also a front-facing 32-megapixel camera.

Cameras are by no means the strong suit of the Tank. The 108MP main shooter does an adequate job in bright light, but it struggles and produces a noisy image in medium-to-low lighting. The camping lamp can not be used with the camera, but there is a standard LED light for photos and video.

The IR camera is the most useful. If you wish to see in the dark but don’t want to activate the camping lamp, you can turn on the IR camera and get great visibility. This is useful for making sure there aren’t animals around you at a campsite or navigating a job site early in the morning. The front-facing camera does a better job than I expected. It handles low light better than the rear main camera. It is good for video calls or taking selfies out in the woods.

Competition

The CAT S62, Oukitel WP15, and the AGM H5 Pro are the main competitors to the Unihertz Tank. The S62 features bleach and chemical resistance along with a longer warranty period than the Tank, but it is almost double the price.

The WP15 has impressive battery life and build quality but not nearly the display quality of the Unihertz. The AGM H5 Pro has a much smaller battery than the Tank and only a 720p display. Also, the performance of the H5 Pro is worse, but it balances that with a lower price.

Should you buy it?

The Unihertz Tank is a refreshing departure from typical rugged phones. You still get all the elements you need for a durable device, but you also get the creature comforts of a modern Android experience as well.

If you are looking for a phone for camping or to take to the construction site, the Tank is worth buying. If you can handle the extra weight and want superior battery life, the Tank is your phone. You can still throw it through a window like other rugged smartphones, but with the Tank, the Instagram scroll will be silky smooth as it breaks the glass.