I’ve always been a fan of Unihertz devices. The company experiments with form factors and features in ways only a niche OEM can. Unihertz takes things even further with its 8849 sub-brand, focused on quality rugged devices with outsized batteries and unique features. One such device is the Tank 2 Pro. With its massive weight and industrial design, it's not for everyone, but if you can see the value, it might be your next phone.

So, if you’re up for a bit of adventure or work in an environment too perilous for a fancy foldable phone, the Tank 2 Pro sports the build, battery life, and odd-ball extras, making it an ideal choice for people who crave something different.

The Unihertz Tank 2 Pro is a rugged smartphone with a few unique features. In addition to its 23,800mAh battery, the Tank 2 Pro includes a 100-lumen projector, making it ideal for watching movies while camping or presentations on the go. It also features dual camping lamps to help light up your next hike. It's powered by the Helio G99 with 8GB of RAM, giving it enough power for daily tasks.

Great projector

Durable Cons Spotty software support

Poor cameras $430 at Amazon

Price, availability, and connectivity

The 8849 by Unihertz Tank 2 Pro (which will be referred to as the Unihertz Tank 2 Pro from here on out) is available through Amazon for $430. It has one configuration: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You won’t have to worry about color variants because its metal and rubberized construction isn’t optional — I hope you like gray and black.

As with many overseas manufacturers, connectivity in the US can be challenging. Unihertz is better than most, as Verizon will work on the Tank 2 Pro, as will T-Mobile and its various MVNOs. As expected, AT&T doesn’t play nice with others, and your SIM will not work in the Tank 2 Pro. I tested mine with T-Mobile in the US and got good coverage and speeds.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Helio G99 Display type LCD Display dimensions 6.79-inch Display resolution 1080p RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 23,800mAh Charge speed 120W Charge options Wired, USB-C Ports USB-C, MicroSD Operating System Android 14 Rear camera 100MP main, 64MP night vision Cellular connectivity 4G LTE Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 688g IP Rating IP68 Price $430 Expand

What I like about the Unihertz Tank 2 Pro

Outstanding battery life and projector

I mentioned Unihertz's addition of unique features earlier, so I am starting the review by highlighting one of them. The Tank 2 Pro has a projector built into it. It’s a 100-lumen DLP projector with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s impressive. The original Tank 2 had a projector built-in, but it wasn’t as bright and didn’t have keystone correction. Keystone correction keeps the image rectangular even if the projector is pointed at an angle, eliminating distortion and enhancing the viewing experience for others.

Unihertz included a cooling fan to keep the phone’s temperature down when the projector is in use and a manual focus knob to keep the image sharp at different distances. At first, a projector might seem like a gimmick, but it makes sense when considering who the Tank 2 Pro is marketed to. If you’re a camper who needs outstanding battery life, a projector is great for evenings in the cabin or a tent for watching movies and shows. For contractors or HVAC workers, you can display building plans on any wall without worrying about a meeting area or projection screen. It’s more valuable than you think and works well on the Tank 2 Pro.

Close

The Tank 2 Pro wouldn’t be a rugged phone without a durable build and the required credentials. It’s IP68 and military drop test rated, but it’s also shockproof and capable of withstanding more extreme temperatures than standard smartphones. It would be silly to knock the Tank 2 Pro because of its weight; if you’re buying a rugged phone with a huge battery, you’ve made your peace with the idea it will be a chonker. However, for reference, it’s worth noting the Tank 2 Pro is 688g — a shade over 1.5 pounds. It’s a massive device, so I recommend planning to carry it in a bag or your work truck more than in your pocket.

The MediaTek Helio G99 is the Ryan Seacrest of chipsets. Whenever a manufacturer develops a mid-range or budget device, the G99 gets the call — and that’s not bad. It’s a capable powerplant with decent performance and keeps costs down. You won’t get amazing frames in Genshin Impact, and you may have to run on lower settings in Call of Duty: Mobile, but light gaming like Pokemon Go is possible without issue. Instagram scrolls and Facebook feeds will feel smooth, and the Tank 2 Pro’s 8GB of RAM keeps the UI snappy. All told, the G99 gets the job done, but don’t expect to be editing 4K video.

Unihertz included the legacy fan-favorite trifecta on the Tank 2 Pro: a MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack for a good wired headset, and an IR blaster for those who like to prank their friends or unsuspecting diner employees. The phone also features 1,200-lumen camping lamps, which are as bright as they sound. You can choose between a warm and cool temperature for the light, which is ideal for checking the surrounding woods at a campsite or surveying a dark job site before sunrise.

An added benefit of the bright camping lamps is their dual purpose as a distress light. Unihertz’s software includes an SOS lighting pattern, so if you get lost on a hike, point your Tank 2 Pro to the sky and hope someone overhead sees you.

Of course, a fancy projector or rescue light is useless without a long-lasting battery to run them. Thankfully, the Tank 2 Pro has you covered, sporting a massive 23,800mAh battery, similar to the battery on the original Tank . It’s the main reason the phone weighs what it does, but it also means you can go over a week out in the woods without needing to charge. You can also charge other devices through its USB-C port, allowing you to top off a friend who has a device with a battery for mere mortals. When it is time to recharge, the Tank 2 Pro supports 120W fast charging, with the company claiming 90 minutes will get you to 90%. It all checks out in testing, and it’s an impressive battery system.

What I don’t like about the Unihertz Tank 2 Pro

Limited software support and no 5G

Unfortunately, the Tank 2 Pro is limited to 4G LTE with the Helio G99 chipset. It’s not a dealbreaker right now, but 5G will be more prominent in the coming years. If you’re in a more remote area and count on your phone for fast connectivity, the Tank 2 Pro might be challenging. That said, 4G LTE coverage was reliable on T-Mobile, and I never had issues using my device.

The Tank 2 Pro has a 6.79-inch 1080p IPS LCD that refreshes at 120Hz. It's bright enough for outdoor viewing, but it's a disappointing panel overall. It’s crisp and clear, but the colors aren’t accurate. In recent months, I’ve seen a few similarly priced rugged smartphones with vibrant OLED panels. I’ve also used Unihertz devices with much better LCD panels than the one on the Tank 2 Pro, so I’m hoping the company steps it up for future versions.