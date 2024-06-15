I've been caught complaining about the death of compact smartphones more than once. My small hands, busy schedule, constant real-life multitasking, and skinny jeans just don't have room for the phablets that lead today's Android market. And while the smallest mainstream phones are legitimately excellent devices, they're not really what I'd call compact.

So I decided to put my money where my mouth is and see what the world's smallest full-featured Android phone (by a wide margin) can actually do. After living with the Unihertz Jelly Star for a few weeks, it's better and easier to use than a lot of people would predict, although it's still a niche device that you'll either love, or want nothing whatsoever to do with.

Price, availability, and specifications

Originally backed by crowdfunding, the smallest and most unusual Android 13 phone comes in a single SKU for around $200. It's normally $230 from the manufacturer, $220 from Amazon, and $250 from Ali Express, but sees small discounts relatively frequently. All models support the same, decently wide set of common worldwide frequency bands, and Unihertz apparently ships from warehouses in the US, the EU, and China.

In the US, it works straightaway on T-Mobile's network, although it lacks the extended-range n71 band that many rural customers rely on. It supports Verizon's network, but Verizon doesn't officially support it, so you'll need to activate your SIM on a Verizon-approved device. It doesn't work with AT&T at all, and as you might expect, no carriers sell it.

Specifications SoC Helio G99 2.2GHz×2, 2.0GHz× 6 Display type IPS LCD, 60Hz Display dimensions 3", 1.78:1 Display resolution 854 × 480 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2, microSD expansion Battery 2,000mAh Charge speed 10W Charge options USB-C wired Ports USB 2.0 Type-C, headphone jack, microSD expansion SIM support Dual hybrid nano-SIM Operating System Android 13 Front camera 8MP f/2.0, 1/3.88" Rear camera 48MP f/1.75, 1/2" Cellular connectivity 4G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 5 Connectivity NFC, IR blaster, FM radio Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 95.1 × 49.6 × 18.7 mm Weight 116g IP Rating None Colors Blue, red, black Stylus No Price $210 Expand

What I love about the Unihertz Jelly Star

The list is longer than even I anticipated

The best part and biggest reason to buy it is the ultra-compact design. Despite researching the specs before its arrival, I wasn't prepared for how small it is. It simultaneously feels less and more like a phone than every other, possibly because my last handset before graduating to a smartphone was a similarly sized candy bar phone.

I've talked before about my utilitarian smartphone use; I rarely watch videos and never play games on phones. Since those are the form factor's biggest weaknesses, all the Jelly Star has to do is not screw up basic smartphone functionality, and I'm basically sold.

Admittedly, the 3-inch screen wasn't what I envisioned while repeatedly begging the industry for a compact smartphone. The experience — especially the typing — was a little rocky out of the box, but increasing font sizes, resizing the keyboard, and adjusting the backlight smoothed things out nicely.

While there's definitely a learning curve to using something so minuscule, I found it surprisingly user-friendly after about a week. Its thick body makes it comfortable to hold and use one-handed — if it was the same ~1cm thickness as everything else, it'd be nigh-impossible to use.

Speaking of convenient ergonomics, there's a bright red button beneath the power button that's technically for push-to-talk functionality, but it's actually a programmable shortcut key that lets you customize the action of one short press, two short presses, and one long press.

There's a simple list of preset functions, like opening an app, taking a screenshot, or recording a call. But in symbol key mode alongside an app like Key Mapper, you can program it to do nearly anything, including assigning up to three alternate layers of intricate OS controls accessed by short, long, and double presses of the shortcut key. That's a total of 15 potential two-step shortcuts available by utilizing the volume and home row keys in conjunction with the red button.

Every phone needs this. Its small size and immediate versatility make capturing candid moments, archiving a conversation, and accessing your favorite audio a breeze. In fact, I'm taking pictures more frequently than I do with other phones since it's just so easy.

Its uninspiring Mediatek MT6789 system-on-a-chip actually hasn't bogged down or taken a long time to load anything, although the form factor essentially prohibits the most resource-intensive use cases. A surprising 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM give you plenty of headroom for everything its small screen really works for. Even the battery lasts decently long, easily lasting all day and routinely charging from 45% to nearly 70% in under 20 minutes when plugged in.