If you walked into your local store to buy a smartphone, you would be forgiven if you thought all phones looked identical. Your choices mostly boil down to a traditional slab phone or the growing lineup of great foldables. While foldables are in a class of their own, slab phones generally range from a device like the Google Pixel 9 and its 6-inch display to something almost impossible to use with one hand, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

With big phones increasingly taking over the market, finding a small phone has become difficult. This is particularly true if you are on a budget or don’t want to spend flagship money on your next device. If you find the trend of big phones to be an abomination, then the Unihertz Jelly Max should be on your very short list of potential devices. Not only has Unihertz built a solid and competitive device, but it has done so while keeping the barrier for entry low.

Unihertz Jelly Max 7.5 / 10 $320 $340 Save $20 The Unihertz Jelly Max is a great option for anyone who wants a small and pocketable device. With an aggressively low price, the Jelly Max delivers solid performance and a great overall experience. It has a few flaws, but it's a solid phone that does more than enough right. Pros Very good performance

Small footprint makes it an easy one handed device

All-day battery life

Small display is alright for the price Cons Software support is severely lacking

Camera isn't great without great lighting

Easily blocked single rear speaker

Back plastic is very slippery $320 at Unihertz

Price and availability

The Unihertz Jelly Max began on Kickstarter in July 2024 and hit its goal on the first day. Even our very own Matthew Sholtz, who was desperate for a small phone, helped crowdfund the project.

If you missed the Kickstarter project, don’t fear. The Jelly Max can be pre-ordered directly from Unihertz in its only available color, black, and is expected to ship in three weeks. Its retail price is $340, but it is $20 off during the pre-order period.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Display type LCD, 60Hz Display dimensions 5.05" Display resolution 1520 x 720 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB Battery 4000mAh Charge speed 66W Charge options USB-C wired Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP Rear camera 100MP main, 8MP telephoto Cellular connectivity 5G/LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi AX Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 128.7 × 62.7 × 16.3mm Weight 180g IP Rating None Colors Black Stylus No Price $340 Expand

What’s good about the Unihertz Jelly Max?

A small phone that’s fun to use

Close

If you like smaller, more pocketable devices but want something with a bigger and more usable display compared to the Unihertz Jelly Star , then the Jelly Max will surely bring a smile to your face. At 128.7 x 62.7 x 16.3mm, the Jelly Max was just big enough to hold comfortably without feeling like I would inadvertently drop it.

I was initially worried that its 16.3mm thickness would detract from the size, but my experience has been the opposite. The combination of its extra thickness and curved translucent back improved my ability to get a nice grip, not impinge on it. At 180g, the Jelly Max was nice and light for extended use.

Read our review Unihertz Jelly Star review: 3 inches of magic There's nothing like Unihertz's latest tiny phone, and if you like it, you love it

The Jelly Max is extra thick due to the inclusion of its massive (for its size) 4,000mAh battery. As you can imagine, a battery of this size, coupled with its small display, results in excellent battery life. During periods of heavy usage, the Jelly Max had no trouble making it through an entire day. If you aren’t gaming or pushing the Jelly Max, it can easily make it a day and a half. If the battery does get low, Unihertz includes a 66W charger in the box, which can charge the phone fully in about forty minutes.

With 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, there is plenty of space for your apps, pictures, and videos. If you need more, the Jelly Max has a hybrid slot that can house a second SIM card or a microSD card for expandable storage. Another nice feature is the addition of a programmable button that can be set independently to quickly launch apps for short, long, and double presses.

During my testing, the overall performance has been phenomenal thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is coupled with 12GB of RAM. In Geekbench 6, the Jelly Max got a single-core score of 1027, a multi-core score of 3223, and a GPU score of 2481. This puts the Dimensity 7300 roughly on par with the Snapdragon 865 in terms of benchmark performance.

Benchmarks don’t say much about real-world performance, and I am happy to report that I experienced no slowdowns, and everything felt smooth in my day-to-day performance. Even games had zero issues on this phone. Genshin Impact was smooth at high settings, as was Call of Duty Mobile, which defaults to high graphics quality and a medium frame rate. Even during extended play sessions, the phone stayed cool, although my hands cramped a bit due to the small display size.