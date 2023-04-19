Source: Amazon uni 4-Port USB-C to USB-A Hub $14 $24 Save $10 The Uni 4-Port USB-C to USB-A hub is perfect for Chromebooks and laptops that need a bit of extra connectivity. USB 3.0 makes it a great buy, with speeds of up to 5Gbps to make file transfers a breeze. Connect phones, flash drives, keyboards, and mice, you name it. For the price, it's a must-buy accessory for anyone in need of some extra USB ports. $14 at Amazon

It's probably a safe bet that if you've got a laptop or Chromebook sitting nearby, you have at least three or four devices taking up all of their USB ports. A USB flash drive or two, maybe a mouse dongle, and quite possibly your phone's charging cable.

Those USB ports are a precious resource that are almost always in use, and you may have to swap between devices if you don't have enough of them. Which is why a USB hub is a good investment, especially when they're as cheap as the Uni 4-Port USB-C to USB-A hub is in this deal.

Why the Uni 4-Port USB-C to USB-A Hub is worth your money

More current laptops and Chromebooks are starting to include at least two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports. A great addition since more devices are adopting the connection type, but with plenty of gadgets out there that still connect with USB-A, the need for enough ports to connect all of your devices is still real. Uni's USB-C to USB-A hub helps alleviate the problem, adding another four USB-A ports to your setup at the cost of one of those USB-C ports.

All of the ports are USB 3.0, which means transferring files from external storage such as flash drives or your smartphone is quick and easy. USB 3.0 offers transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps between compatible devices, making this hub an excellent add-on for those who move pictures and video files often. It does all this without the need to install any drivers or software, so just plug it in and get to work.

Better still, the Uni 4-Port hub is an OTG supported device, meaning you can access files without even having to transfer them to your PC. You can simply connect your Android phone or tablet to it, connect a USB flash drive alongside it, then transfer files to and from each of them. A handy feature if you're in a rush to clear some space off your phone, or get some documents from a flash drive that you need to email.

For just $14, the Uni 4-Port USB-C to USB-A hub is a great bargain. If you're struggling with cables and running out of ports to plug in your devices, this is a must-buy.