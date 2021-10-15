Unfold that cash and flip out one of these babies today

With the onset of the foldable smartphone and all of the screens it can pack onto so much surface space, Google feels the need to highlight what owners of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 can do with its services.

The company has set up a new With Google splash site showing off how you can use YouTube, Duo, Maps, and even take advantage of Google Play Pass on the new phones for both work and fun.

At the top of the page, you'll find where you can buy one of these new-fangled phablets — Samsung, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to be specific — once you're done pondering what they have to offer.

Image Gallery (12 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Curious about the Z Flip 3? You'll be able to call friends on Duo, create the next viral YouTube Shorts clip, and navigate the real world in Google Maps AR. You'll also get to learn about the phone's cameras, 7.6" display, and fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Image Gallery (18 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

But the harder sell comes on with the $1,800 Z Fold3. Not only are you supposedly multi-tasking all the damn time whether it's texting your friends while watching a YouTube video or jumping between Maps, a Duo call, and Calendar, you're also getting Google Play Pass shoved in your face, too. Did we mention that you can connect a Bluetooth controller to your phone and get all-day battery out of this thing? Just a few of the many bullet points loaded up for the fancier product.

Presumably, there will be ads leading people onto these splashes (ads for an ad, oh my), in which case don't say we didn't warn you.

Enjoy the collab while it lasts, though, because you likely won't see Google flogging Samsung wares if it can start making its own folding stuff.

19 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for Friday

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email