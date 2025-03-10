Summary ESP32 microcontrollers found to have 29 undocumented commands.

Vulnerability could lead to persistent malware attacks on other devices in your smart home network.

Exploits could be difficult to detect and remove, posing a significant threat to devices and users.

Smart home gadgets are designed to automate repetitive instructions to your appliances and take a little weight off your shoulders, but they achieve this through interactions with your home Wi-Fi and connection to appliances via Bluetooth and other protocols. However, the vast majority of smart devices could be vulnerable to participation in complex attacks on user privacy, simply because of a few undocumented commands found in one of the most popular microcontrollers on the market.

Espressif's ESP32 microcontrollers have sold more than a billion units, and are understandably used in everything from hobbyist IoT dev kits for children, to consumer-grade mass produced hardware. Since they don't draw much power and offer Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, they are found in smart plugs, home security systems, garage door controllers, and even smart LED light strips.

Unfortunately, researchers at Tarlogic Security presented vulnerabilities in the ESP32 microcontroller at the Spanish security conference, RootedCON, in Madrid last week (via BleepingComputer). The researchers found 29 previously undocumented vendor-specific commands in the ESP32 firmware that allowed low-level control of Bluetooth functions, memory functions, MAC address spoofing for device impersonation, and packet injection.

Since controlling your coffee machine remotely isn't an interesting enough application to warrant the hassle, the researchers worry this vulnerability could spawn persistent malware capable of impersonation attacks, permeating through your smart devices.

Immense potential for exploitation

The vulnerability is actively tracked now

Given how widely used ESP32 chips are, the researchers also noted any exploit of this undocumented code could be extremely resistant to detection and removal, since the source is not cataloged and the malware can even infect sensitive yet unassuming hardware in your home, modifying the RAM and flash memory to stay hidden.

That said, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are location-sensitive protocols and the likelihood of an attacker being in your physical vicinity to distribute the malware and infect your ESP32-powered device is likely slim. However, it could serve as a gateway to distribute more advanced malware to other devices in your home network through the same Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks they share.

Presently, Espressif, the manufacturer of the ESP32 chip, hasn't commented on the matter, even though the undocumented code could be simple hardware debug instructions. The security researchers at Tarlogic have cataloged the vulnerability under the unique CVE-2025-27840, lending hope to a potential fix through a firmware update for devices at risk.